Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  China Infrastructure Construction Corp    CHNC

CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CORP

(CHNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC) Explores an Acquisition Opportunity in Stem Cell Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

HOUSTON, TX, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC:PK: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com announces it is exploring an acquisition opportunity in the stem cell space.

This opportunity came to CHNC due to the fact that it has opened its Houston Stem Cell Clinic, Inc., which is a wholly owned Subsidiary of China Infrastructure Construction Corp. 

Houston Stem Cell Clinic Inc will offer Stem Cell therapy to patients of Hippocrates Direct Health Care, Inc. and CHNC. L. Natalie Carroll, M.D. will administer and treat Stem Cell patients.  Dr. Carroll is an OB/GYN Physician on staff at the clinic. Elizabeth Hernandez, President and CEO of CHNC, said, “We believe our addition of Stem Cell Therapy to our clinic will bring the best care, modern technology and opportunities to CHNC as well to a large segment of Houston and dramatically increase our number of patients and increase our earned revenues.”

Hippocrates Direct Healthcare Inc, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNC, maintains a medical office and also does clinical research for pharmaceutical companies. Hippocrates is now moving its membership-based model into a unique surgical sub-specialty of medicine.  As a Houston-based medical office we feel we will be well positioned to bring STEM CELL medicine to Houston and continue our march towards bringing our patients quality and value in all aspects of medicine,” said President & CEO Elizabeth Hernandez.

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ and the Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™, Inc.

Elizabeth Hernandez, President/CEO

Phone: 832-606-7500

Email: elizabeth@chnc-hdh.com

China Inf..png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONST
08:31aCHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Explores an Acquisition Opportunity..
GL
02/20CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Opens HOUSTON STEM CELLS CLINIC, IN..
GL
02/12CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Explores STEM CELL Opportunity
GL
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Names World-Renowned Plastic Surgeo..
AQ
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Names World-Renowned Plastic Surgeo..
AQ
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Names World-Renowned Dr. L. Natalie..
AQ
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) and America's Advanced Wellness Cen..
GL
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) Announces That It Has Qualified to ..
GL
2018CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CO : CHNC) www.thechnc.com Announces That it h..
GL
More news
Chart CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CORP
Duration : Period :
China Infrastructure Construction Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 159 900%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CORP-83.33%12
CRH PLC17.43%25 979
ULTRATECH CEMENT-0.72%15 413
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.52%14 921
HEIDELBERGCEMENT21.84%14 581
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS13.50%12 112
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.