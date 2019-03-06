China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC) Explores an Acquisition Opportunity in Stem Cell Space

HOUSTON, TX, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC:PK: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com announces it is exploring an acquisition opportunity in the stem cell space.



This opportunity came to CHNC due to the fact that it has opened its Houston Stem Cell Clinic, Inc., which is a wholly owned Subsidiary of China Infrastructure Construction Corp.

Houston Stem Cell Clinic Inc will offer Stem Cell therapy to patients of Hippocrates Direct Health Care, Inc. and CHNC. L. Natalie Carroll, M.D. will administer and treat Stem Cell patients. Dr. Carroll is an OB/GYN Physician on staff at the clinic. Elizabeth Hernandez, President and CEO of CHNC, said, “We believe our addition of Stem Cell Therapy to our clinic will bring the best care, modern technology and opportunities to CHNC as well to a large segment of Houston and dramatically increase our number of patients and increase our earned revenues.”

Hippocrates Direct Healthcare Inc, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNC, maintains a medical office and also does clinical research for pharmaceutical companies. Hippocrates is now moving its membership-based model into a unique surgical sub-specialty of medicine. As a Houston-based medical office we feel we will be well positioned to bring STEM CELL medicine to Houston and continue our march towards bringing our patients quality and value in all aspects of medicine,” said President & CEO Elizabeth Hernandez.

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ and the Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™, Inc.

Elizabeth Hernandez, President/CEO Phone: 832-606-7500 Email: elizabeth@chnc-hdh.com