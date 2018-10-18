China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC) and America’s Advanced Wellness Centers, LLC (AAWC) Enter Into Acquisition Agreement

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC) www.thechnc.com is pleased to announce the acquisition of America’s Advanced Wellness Centers, LLC (AAWC). AAWC is a five-part medical clinic/clinical research company consisting of Family Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Medical Weight Loss, a Wholesale/Direct-Mail Pharmacy, and a Clinical Research Center. AAWC brings multi-million dollar contracts with the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, like Pfizer and Allergan, to name a few. President & CEO Elizabeth Hernandez says, “Aside from being at the forefront of finding cures and treatments for disease, the acquisition of AAWC’s clinical research arm allows CHNC to have another revenue-generating model that will allow some its members to receive medical care at little or no cost. We expect more acquisitions like that of AAWC in the future as clinics/doctors see the quality of care CHNC provides its members and the quality of life its doctors are experiencing as a result of using CHNC’s model of care. We are always looking to build shareholder value and this acquisition does just that.”

The acquisition, which has been approved by the board of directors, is subject to certain closing conditions, including OTC approval, approval by stockholders of China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (CHNC), minimum cash balance of CHNC at closing, and other customary closing conditions.

About China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC)

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCPK: CHNC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hippocrates Direct Healthcare, Inc., is innovating healthcare by redefining the doctor-patient relationship. Direct access to physicians, by its clients, is the cornerstone of Hippocrates. It is understandable why patients and providers are both dissatisfied with the way medical care is delivered. From a patient’s perspective, medical care is a vast web of bureaucracy that is expensive, time consuming, and lacking in considerations for patient care and comfort. The care provided is minimal, five to ten minutes per visit at best, and one to two problems per visit as well. As a result, quality of care and results are sorely lacking—this is the TRUE cause of the crisis we face in medical care today. Hippocrates Direct will correct this problem. Hippocrates Direct offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model. The company will own and staff individual clinical facilities initially in the Houston Metro area and will expand nationwide. More information can be found online at www.thechnc.com





Hippocrates Direct Healthcare, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Infrastructure (OTCPK: CHNC). China Infrastructure's common stock trades on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "CHNC."



Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ and the Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™ logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™, Inc.





CONTACTS: Investors: Hippocrates Direct Healthcare™, Inc. Elizabeth@thechnc.com (346) 256-4695 Media: Elizabeth@thechnc.com Source: Hippocrates Direct Healthcare, Inc. Released October 18, 2018