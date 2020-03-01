Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China International Capital Corporation Limited    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(3908)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:38pm EST

By Martin Mou

China International Capital Corp. is planning to hold an initial public offering of its A-shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The IPO proceeds will be used to develop CICC's business, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The investment bank and broker said it plans to issue up to 458.6 million new A-shares but didn't disclose pricing details.

CICC is one of China's leading providers of securities brokerage and investment banking services and counts Alibaba Group Holding and BlackRock Inc. as investors in its H-shares. It was one of the two joint sponsors of Alibaba's US$13 billion Hong Kong IPO in November last year.

The A-share issuance is subject to the approval by the company's shareholders as well as by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, CICC said.

The Hong Kong-listed company's net profit increased 15% on year to 3.14 billion yuan (US$449.1 million) in the first nine months of last year, according to an earlier filing.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.45% 208 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.69% 463.01 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.02% 15.18 End-of-day quote.1.61%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.44% 0.21 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.97924 Delayed Quote.0.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITA
08:38pCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO
DJ
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Form of proxy for 2020 first h shareholders' class..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Reply slip for the 2020 first h shareholders' clas..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Notice of 2020 first h shareholders' class meeting
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Reply slip for the 2020 first domestic shareholder..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Notice of 2020 first domestic shareholders' class ..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Form of proxy for the 2020 first domestic sharehol..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Reply slip for the 2020 second extraordinary gener..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Form of proxy for 2020 second extraordinary genera..
PU
02/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Proposed a share offering and related matters, pro..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 14 546 M
EBIT 2019 5 376 M
Net income 2019 4 346 M
Debt 2019 56 396 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,75x
EV / Sales2020 7,08x
Capitalization 56 341 M
Chart CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China International Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,42  CNY
Last Close Price 12,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Chairman
Gang Chu Chief Operating Officer
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%8 060
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-12.68%72 352
MORGAN STANLEY-11.17%72 015
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.32%52 413
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.09%37 806
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.84%30 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group