CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO

By Martin Mou



China International Capital Corp. is planning to hold an initial public offering of its A-shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The IPO proceeds will be used to develop CICC's business, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The investment bank and broker said it plans to issue up to 458.6 million new A-shares but didn't disclose pricing details.

CICC is one of China's leading providers of securities brokerage and investment banking services and counts Alibaba Group Holding and BlackRock Inc. as investors in its H-shares. It was one of the two joint sponsors of Alibaba's US$13 billion Hong Kong IPO in November last year.

The A-share issuance is subject to the approval by the company's shareholders as well as by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, CICC said.

The Hong Kong-listed company's net profit increased 15% on year to 3.14 billion yuan (US$449.1 million) in the first nine months of last year, according to an earlier filing.

