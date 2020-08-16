Log in
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(3908)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/14
18.28 HKD   +0.11%
06:23aCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Announcement - cancellation of 2020 third extraordinary general meeting, 2020 second domestic shareholders' class meeting and 2020 second h shareholders' class meeting, cancellation of the relevant resolutions of the board of directors, cancellation of closure of h share r..
PU
08/10CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Announcement - postponement of 2020 third extraordinary general meeting, 2020 second domestic shareholders' class meeting and 2020 second h shareholders' class meeting, change of period for closure of the h share register of members
PU
08/10CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Issue of U.S.$500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 2023 under CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited's U.S.$5,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme
PU
China International Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT - CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING, CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

08/16/2020 | 06:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China International Capital Corporation Limited

中 國 國 際 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03908)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,

2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

This announcement is made by China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the circular and the notices of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, the 2020 Second Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2020 Second H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "Shareholders' Class Meetings") of the Company dated July 29, 2020, which are in relation to the resolutions on amendments to the plan and authorization for the A Share Offering (the "Relevant Resolutions of the Board of Directors"). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated August 10, 2020, which is in relation to the postponement of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting and the Shareholders' Class Meetings, and the change of period for closure of H share register of members. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those set out in the aforementioned circular and notices.

Taking into account of the progress of the A Share Offering and the overall arrangement of financing of the Company, the board of directors of the Company held a meeting on August 15, 2020, and decided to cancel the Relevant Resolutions of the Board of Directors as well as the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting and the Shareholders' Class Meetings, which were originally scheduled to be held successively on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The arrangement of closure of H share register of members originally scheduled from Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020 (both days inclusive) will also be cancelled.

By order of the Board

China International Capital Corporation Limited

Secretary to the Board

Sun Nan

Beijing, the PRC

August 16, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Huang Zhaohui; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Rujun, Mr. Huang Hao, Ms. Xiong Lianhua, Ms. Tan Lixia and Mr. Duan Wenwu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Li, Mr. Siu Wai Keung, Mr. Ben Shenglin and Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan.

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:22:03 UTC
