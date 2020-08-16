China International Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT - CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING, CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS
08/16/2020 | 06:23am EDT
China International Capital Corporation Limited
中 國 國 際 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03908)
ANNOUNCEMENT
CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,
2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS
This announcement is made by China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the circular and the notices of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, the 2020 Second Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2020 Second H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "Shareholders' Class Meetings") of the Company dated July 29, 2020, which are in relation to the resolutions on amendments to the plan and authorization for the A Share Offering (the "Relevant Resolutions of the Board of Directors"). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated August 10, 2020, which is in relation to the postponement of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting and the Shareholders' Class Meetings, and the change of period for closure of H share register of members. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those set out in the aforementioned circular and notices.
Taking into account of the progress of the A Share Offering and the overall arrangement of financing of the Company, the board of directors of the Company held a meeting on August 15, 2020, and decided to cancel the Relevant Resolutions of the Board of Directors as well as the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting and the Shareholders' Class Meetings, which were originally scheduled to be held successively on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The arrangement of closure of H share register of members originally scheduled from Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020 (both days inclusive) will also be cancelled.
By order of the Board
China International Capital Corporation Limited
Secretary to the Board
Sun Nan
Beijing, the PRC
August 16, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Huang Zhaohui; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Rujun, Mr. Huang Hao, Ms. Xiong Lianhua, Ms. Tan Lixia and Mr. Duan Wenwu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Li, Mr. Siu Wai Keung, Mr. Ben Shenglin and Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan.
