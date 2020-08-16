China International Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT - CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING, CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China International Capital Corporation Limited

中 國 國 際 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03908)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CANCELLATION OF 2020 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,

2020 SECOND DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

AND 2020 SECOND H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING CANCELLATION OF THE RELEVANT RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CANCELLATION OF CLOSURE OF H SHARE REGISTER OF MEMBERS

This announcement is made by China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the circular and the notices of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, the 2020 Second Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the 2020 Second H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "Shareholders' Class Meetings") of the Company dated July 29, 2020, which are in relation to the resolutions on amendments to the plan and authorization for the A Share Offering (the "Relevant Resolutions of the Board of Directors"). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated August 10, 2020, which is in relation to the postponement of the 2020 Third Extraordinary General Meeting and the Shareholders' Class Meetings, and the change of period for closure of H share register of members. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those set out in the aforementioned circular and notices.