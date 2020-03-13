China International Capital : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China International Capital Corporation Limited

中 國 國 際 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03908)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the poll results of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated February 28, 2020, and the resolution on the election of Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan as an independent non-executive director of the second session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was duly passed.

In accordance with the newly revised Securities Law of the People's Republic of China 《( 中華人民 共和國證券法》) which came into effect on March 1, 2020, the Announcement on Various Issues in

relation to the Cancellation or Adjustment of Certain Administrative Approval Items of Securities Companies (CSRC Announcement [2020] No. 18)（《關於取消或調整證券公司部分行政審批項 目等事項的公告》（證監會公告[2020]18號)）issued on March 3, 2020 and the communication

between the Company and the relevant regulatory authorities recently, Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan's qualification as director no longer needs the approval of regulatory authorities. Accordingly, the appointment of Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan as an independent non-executive director of the Company, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Board and member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board shall take effect from March 1, 2020, until the expiration of the term of the second session of the Board.

For the biography of Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan, please refer to the circular of 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company dated January 3, 2020.

The Board expresses its warmest welcome to Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

China International Capital Corporation Limited

Secretary to the Board

Xu Yicheng

Beijing, the PRC

March 13, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Huang Zhaohui; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Rujun, Mr. Huang Hao, Ms. Xiong Lianhua, Ms. Tan Lixia and Mr. Duan Wenwu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Li, Mr. Siu Wai Keung, Mr. Ben Shenglin and Mr. Peter Hugh Nolan.