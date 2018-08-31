China International Capital : CICC Singapore Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited (CICC Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) (3908.HK), celebrated its 10th anniversary on August 28, 2018 in Singapore. Mr. Stephen Ng, Chief Executive Officer of CICC Singapore, hosted the reception. Ms. Zhong Manying, minister-counselor of the Embassy of China in Singapore; Ms. Jacqueline Loh, Deputy Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS); and Mr. Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer of Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), together with approximately 200 distinguished guests, attended the celebration.

Mr. Bi Mingjian, Chief Executive Officer of CICC, extended his deep gratitude to the Singapore government, MAS, Singapore Exchange, industry leaders, investors and friends for their long-standing support to CICC. He said: "We set sail in Singapore in July 2008 with the setting up of an equities sales and trading business. CICC was the first Chinese investment bank seeking a presence in this market, as we saw the strategic importance of Singapore as a financial hub in Southeast Asia. We've had a very fruitful and mutually-beneficial journey alongside you over the past 10 years. Standing at the 10-year juncture, looking back, we are glad to have shared our growth and achievements with you. Looking ahead, we shall be privileged to continue our partnership with you. Together we'll make greater contributions to the growth of Singapore and the region."

Ms. Jacqueline Loh said in her speech: "CICC, with its deep understanding of Asia's Fintech market and capital, coupled with its well-established platform for investment banking, can have a key role to play, in advising Fintech companies' cross-border expansion, strategic partnerships and raising of growth capital."

Mr. Lim Chow Kiat said at the event: "GIC is very happy to see how the original vision of CICC has grown up to this scale. Today, CICC has its business growing well-beyond China. It is already a global operation, and growing beyond a lot of its original areas of focus. Singapore is a beachhead for CICC. In a span of 10 years, CICC Singapore has achieved a high level of areas of excellence."

CICC Singapore was incorporated in July 2008. It holds a Capital Markets Services License regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is the hub of our Southeast and South Asian businesses and operations. It mainly focuses on sales & trading and investment banking activities. As a unique investment bank with Chinese roots and international reach, CICC is committed to providing first-class financial services for its clients. Additionally, CICC Singapore is ready to explore more opportunities related to the Belt and Road Initiative to embrace a better future with our clients and stakeholders.

About China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC)

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 3908.HK) is China's oldest joint-venture investment bank. Since CICC's inception in 1995, we have been consistently committed to providing high-quality, value-added financial services to our clients. We have established full-service business model offering investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management and investment management, all on the basis of strong research coverage. In 2015, CICC listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2017, CICC completed a strategic restructuring with China Investment Securities (CISC) through which CISC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of CICC. CICC is headquartered in Beijing with subsidiaries throughout mainland China, company branches in major cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen, and more than 200 securities branches in 28 provinces and municipalities nationwide. CICC is also active overseas with branches in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco and, most recently Frankfurt.

