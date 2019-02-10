Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China International Capital Corp Ltd    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD (3908)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China International Capital : Investment firm TPG closes over $4.6 billion new Asia fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 10:17pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP said on Monday it has closed its seventh Asia-focused private equity fund with over $4.6 billion in commitments.

The fund, the firm's largest to date for the region, exceeded its initial target size of $4 billion-$4.5 billion, according to a person familiar with the fundraising.

TPG Asia's new fund has already invested more than 40 percent of its capital across 12 companies, the firm said, including Chinese internet company Baidu Inc's financial spin-out Du Xiaoman, Healthscope's unit Pathology Asia Holding, agricultural firm UPL and Australian pet care platform Greencross Ltd.

TPG Asia, which has invested $11 billion across 13 countries in the region, will focus on financial services, healthcare, consumer and TMT or other economy sectors with the new fund.

Earlier last month, TPG Asia established a dual-currency joint investment platform with the private equity arm of China International Capital Corp to explore cross-border opportunities with a China focus and international companies' expansion in the country.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITA
10:17pCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Investment firm TPG closes over $4.6 billion new A..
RE
01/28CHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 115 pts at 27,684 midday; turnover at HK$53.9bn
AQ
01/25Interim licenses help firms to dip toe in 5G sea
AQ
01/21Inclusive growth in sharp focus
AQ
01/15SAR 'decisive, well prepared' for any eventuality this year
AQ
01/03CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks ..
AQ
01/03CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks ..
AQ
01/03Luckin Coffee takes on Starbucks
AQ
2018Tough stance on speculation is here to stay
AQ
2018Tough stance on speculation is here to stay
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 19 108 M
EBIT 2018 5 043 M
Net income 2018 4 031 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 16,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capitalization 66 577 M
Chart CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
China International Capital Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Jian Bi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gang Chu Chief Operating Officer
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Xu Lu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD7.01%8 484
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP15.58%71 296
MORGAN STANLEY4.62%70 200
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)8.79%60 446
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY16.05%31 981
HUATAI SECURITIES21.85%22 453
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.