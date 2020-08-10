Log in
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(3908)
China International Capital : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Issue of U.S.$500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 2023 under CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited's U.S.$5,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme

08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution to (i) any person or address in the United States or

  1. to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it calculated to invite any such invitation or offer.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities law.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

U.S.$500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 2023 (the "Notes")

(Stock Code: 40337)

issued under the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note

Programme (the "Programme")

by

CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited

(A company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(as "Issuer")

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited

中國國際金融（香港）有限公司

(A company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(as "Guarantor")

and

with the benefit of a keepwell deed provided by

China International Capital Corporation Limited

中國國際金融股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03908)

(as "Company")

1

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

CICC HK Securities

Citigroup

Standard Chartered Bank

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

ABC

Bank of

The Bank of

CCB

China

International Communications

East Asia,

International

CITIC Bank

Limited

International

China Construction

China Everbright

China Industrial

China Minsheng

Bank (Asia)

Bank

Securities

Banking Corp., Ltd.,

Hong Kong Branch

International

Hong Kong Branch

ICBC Singapore

Industrial Bank

Orient Securities

Shanghai Pudong

Co., Ltd.

(Hong Kong)

Development Bank

Hong Kong Branch

Hong Kong Branch

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering circular relating to the Programme dated 10 March 2020, the supplemental offering circular relating thereto dated 3 August 2020 and the pricing supplement relating thereto dated 3 August 2020. The listing of the Notes is expected to become effective on 11 August 2020.

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Ms. LIU Jian and Ms. CHAN Yin Yi Alice.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Guarantor are Mr. XIA Xin Han, Mr. HUANG Haizhou, Mr. WONG King Fung, Mr. CHU Gang, Ms. MA Kui and Mr. YU Weijiang.

2

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:38:17 UTC
