China International Capital : PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Placing Shares mentioned in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The Placing Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. China International Capital Corporation Limited 中 國 國 際 金 融 股 份 有 限 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03908) PLACING OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE Sole Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner and Sole Placing Agent The Board is pleased to announce that on October 16, 2019, the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Placing Agent in relation to the placing of an aggregate of 176,000,000 new H Shares with an aggregate nominal value of RMB176,000,000 at the Placing Price of HK$14.40 per Placing Share (exclusive of brokerage (if any), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fees and the SFC transaction levy) to no fewer than six professional, institutional and/or individual investors which are not connected parties or connected persons of the Company, on a best effort basis. The Placing Shares represent approximately 10.187% and 4.198%, respectively, of the total issued H Shares of the Company and the total issued Shares of the Company prior to the Placing, and approximately 9.245% and 4.029%, respectively, of the total issued H Shares and the total issued Shares of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. 1 On the assumption that all Placing Shares are fully placed, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$2,534.40 million and the aggregate net proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$2,502.14 million after deducting the expenses of the Placing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Placing to replenish the capital of the Company, support the development of the Company's existing and new businesses both domestically and overseas, further increase investment in strategic areas such as internationalization and seize opportunities for strategic mergers and acquisitions. The Placing Shares will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. Since completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent and the Placing Agent's termination rights, the Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. THE PLACING AGREEMENT Date: October 16, 2019 Parties: (i) The Company; and (ii) The Placing Agent. PLACING The Company has appointed the Placing Agent as its agent for the Placing and the Placing Agent agrees to act as agent for the Company to procure, on a best effort basis, purchasers for the Placing Shares at the Placing Price (together with such brokerage, the SFC transaction levy and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee payable by the purchasers) on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Placing Agreement. The Company shall issue and deliver the Placing Shares sold by the Placing Agent on its behalf pursuant to the Placing in accordance with the provisions of Placing Agreement. The Placing Shares will be allocated to no fewer than six professional, institutional and/or individual investors which are not connected parties or connected persons of the Company. It is expected that none of the Placees will become a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company upon the Completion. NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES The Placing Shares comprise 176,000,000 new H Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company. The Placing Shares represent approximately 10.187% and 4.198%, respectively, of the total issued H Shares and the total issued Shares of the Company prior to the Placing and approximately 9.245% and 4.029%, respectively, of the total issued H Shares and the total issued Shares of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. The aggregate nominal value of the Placing Shares under the Placing will be RMB176,000,000. 2 SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY ON THE DATE OF THE PLACING AGREEMENT AND IMMEDIATELY AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PLACING As at the date of the Immediately after Placing Agreement Completion of the Placing Percentage of Percentage of Holder of the Shares No. of Shares issued Shares No. of Shares issued Shares (%) (%) Holders of Domestic Shares Huijin (Note) 1,938,890,480 46.245 1,938,890,480 44.382 Other Domestic Shareholders 526,062,960 12.547 526,062,960 12.042 Holders of H Shares 1,727,714,428 41.208 1,903,714,428 43.577 Total Issued Shares 4,192,667,868 100 4,368,667,868 100 Note: As at the date of this announcement, Huijin directly holds 1,936,155,680 Domestic Shares and indirectly holds 2,734,800 Domestic Shares through its subsidiaries (i.e. China Jianyin Investment Ltd.* (中國建銀投資有限責 任公司), JIC Investment Co., Ltd.* (建投投資有限責任公司) and China Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.* (中 國投資諮詢有限責任公司)). As at the date of this announcement, there is no outstanding option, warrant or other instrument convertible or exchangeable into the Shares. PLACING PRICE The Placing Price of HK$14.40 per Placing Share (exclusive of brokerage (if any), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fees and the SFC transaction levy) represents: a discount of approximately 7.34% to the closing price of HK$15.54 per H Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 16, 2019, being the last trading day immediately before the execution of the Placing Agreement; a discount of approximately 6.37% to the average closing price of approximately HK$15.38 per H Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days up to and including October 16, 2019; and a discount of approximately 4.37% to the average closing price of approximately HK$15.06 per H Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last 10 consecutive trading days up to and including October 16, 2019. 3 The net Placing Price (after deduction of the expenses of the Placing) is approximately HK$14.22 per Placing Share. The Placing Price, which was agreed after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent, was determined by reference to, amongst other things, the above recent trading prices of the H Shares and the current market conditions. PLACING AGENT The Placing Agent is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING Completion of the Placing is conditional upon the fulfillment or waiver (in respect of items (c) below only) of the following conditions on or prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong SAR time) on the Closing Date or such later time as may be agreed between the Company and the Placing Agent: the approval from CSRC for the issue and placing of the Placing Shares being obtained and remaining in full force and effect on the Closing Date, and the delivery to the Placing Agent of a certified true copy of the above approval; the Listing Committee granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares (the " Listing Approval ") (and the Listing Approval not subsequently being revoked prior to the delivery of definitive share certificate(s) representing the Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement), and the delivery to the Placing Agent of a copy of the Listing Approval; and the delivery of the legal opinion by the Hong Kong legal counsel of the Company in a form and substance satisfactory to the Placing Agent. TERMINATION The Placing Agent may terminate the Placing Agreement without liability to the Company by giving notice in writing to the Company at any time prior to 8.00 a.m. (Hong Kong SAR time) on the Closing Date, in any of the following cases, notwithstanding anything contained in the Placing Agreement: there develops, occurs or comes into force: any new law or regulation or any change (whether or not permanent) or development (whether or not permanent) involving a prospective change in existing laws or regulations which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or 4 any event, or series of events beyond the control of the Placing Agent (including, without limitation, any calamity, act of government, strike, labor dispute, lock-out, fire, explosion, flooding, earthquake, civil commotion, economic sanctions, epidemic, pandemic, outbreak of infectious disease, outbreak or escalation of hostilities, act of terrorism and act of God) involving Hong Kong SAR, mainland China, the United Kingdom, the European Union or the U.S., or the declaration by Hong Kong SAR, mainland China, the United Kingdom, the European Union or the U.S. of war or a state of emergency or calamity or crisis; or any change (whether or not permanent) or development (whether or not permanent) involving a prospective change in local, national or international financial, political, economic, military, industrial, fiscal, currency exchange rates, currency controls or market conditions (including, without limitation, conditions in the stock and bond markets, money and foreign exchange markets) which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or any suspension of dealings in the Shares during the Placing Period whatsoever (other than as a result of the Placing); or any moratorium, suspension or material restriction on trading in shares or securities generally on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the Singapore Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE due to exceptional financial circumstances or otherwise at any time prior to the Closing Date; or the commencement by any state, governmental, judicial, regulatory or political body or organization of any action against any Director of the Company or an announcement by any state, governmental, judicial, regulatory or political body or organization that it intends to take any such action which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or (i) any breach of any of the representations, warranties and undertakings by the Company set out in the Placing Agreement comes to the knowledge of the Placing Agent; or (ii) any event occurs or any matter arises on or after the date of the Placing Agreement and prior to the Closing Date which if it had occurred or arisen before the date hereof would have rendered any of such representations, warranties and undertaking untrue or incorrect in any respect; or (iii) there has been a breach of, or failure to perform, any other provision of the Placing Agreement on the part of the Company; or there is any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in or affecting the business, general affairs, management, prospects, assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity, results of operations or position, financial or otherwise, of the Company and its subsidiaries and jointly-controlled entities (other than those already disclosed to the public on or before the date of the Placing Agreement), whether or not arising out of ordinary course of business, which in the sole opinion of the Placing Agent is or is likely to be materially adverse to the success of the Placing, or makes or is likely to make it impracticable or inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith. 5 COMPLETION OF THE PLACING Subject to the conditions mentioned above, the Completion shall take place on the Closing Date or as soon as practicable thereafter or such other time and/or date as the Settlement Agent and the Company may agree in writing. Since completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent and the Placing Agent's termination rights, the Placing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. LOCK-UP UNDERTAKING The Company has undertaken to the Placing Agent that for a period from the date of the Placing Agreement up to 90 days after the Closing Date, unless the Company has obtained the written consent of the Placing Agent, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries or Affiliates over which it exercises management or voting control, nor any person acting on its or their behalf will, except for the Placing Shares: sell, transfer, dispose, allot or issue or offer to sell, transfer, dispose, allot or issue or grant any option, right or warrant to subscribe (either conditionally or unconditionally, or directly or indirectly, or otherwise) any H Shares or any interests in H Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for or substantially similar to any H Shares or interest in H Shares; or agree (conditionally or unconditionally) to enter into or effect any such transaction with the same economic effect as any of the transactions described in (a) above; or announce any intention to enter into or effect any such transaction described in (a) or (b) above without first having obtained the written consent of the Placing Agent. The above undertaking does not restrict the allotment and issuance of Domestic Shares. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE PLACING SHARES The Placing Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the General Mandate, under which the Board is authorized to issue, allot and deal with new H Shares which shall not exceed 20% of H Shares in issue on the date of approval of the resolution granting the General Mandate at the annual general meeting of the Company (i.e. May 28, 2019), being 345,542,885 new H Shares. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any Shares under the General Mandate. The Placing has been approved by the Board. The Placing is not subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 6 REGULATORY APPROVAL The Company has obtained the necessary PRC regulatory approval for the Placing, being approval from the CSRC. RANKING The Placing Shares, when issued pursuant to the Placing Agreement, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all aspects with the other H Shares then in issue free from all liens, charges and Encumbrances, and together with all rights attaching to them as at the date of issue of the Placing Shares, including the right to receive all dividends declared, made or paid on or after the date of issue of the Placing Shares and duly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PLACING AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Directors are of the view that the Placing represents an opportunity to raise capital to satisfy the needs for business development and implement the strategies of the Company. The Directors consider that the terms of the Placing Agreement, including but not limited to the Placing Price, are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. On the assumption that all Placing Shares are fully placed, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Placing are expected to be approximately HK$2,534.40 million and the aggregate net proceeds from the Placing, after deducting the expenses of the Placing, are expected to be approximately HK$2,502.14 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Placing to replenish the capital of the Company, support the development of the Company's existing and new businesses both domestically and overseas, further increase investment in strategic areas such as internationalization and seize opportunities for strategic mergers and acquisitions. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company has not raised any funds from the issue of equity securities in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement. APPLICATION FOR LISTING Application will be made to the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 7 DEFINITIONS Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used herein shall have the following meanings: "Affiliate"any person that directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with the Company. The term control (including the terms controlling, controlled by and under common control with) means the possession, direct or indirect, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of a person, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract, or otherwise "Board" "Business Day" "Closing Date" "Company" the board of Directors of the Company any day (excluding a Saturday) on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong, China the Business Day after the date on which the conditions to completion of the Placing as set out in the Placing Agreement are fulfilled (expected to be no later than Friday, October 25, 2019), or such other date as the Company and the Placing Agent may agree in writing China International Capital Corporation Limited (中國國際金融股 份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and whose H Shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 03908) "Completion" "connected person(s)" "CSRC" "Directors" "Domestic Share(s)" "Encumbrance" "General Mandate" completion of the Placing under the Placing Agreement has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules China Securities Regulatory Commission the directors of the Company ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is (are) subscribed for or credited as fully paid in RMB any pledge, charge, lien, mortgage, option, warrant, security interest, claim, pre-emption rights, equity interest, third party rights whatsoever or interests or rights similar to the foregoing the general mandate for the Company to allot and issue Shares granted by the Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2019 8 "HK$" or "HK dollar(s)" Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong, China "Hong Kong" or the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Hong Kong SAR" "Hong Kong Stock The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Exchange" "Huijin" Central Huijin Investment Ltd.* (中央匯金投資有限責任公司), a wholly state-owned company ultimately owned by the PRC government "H Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is (are) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is (are) subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars "Listing Committee" "Listing Rules" "London Stock Exchange" "NASDAQ" "NYSE" "Placees" "Placing" "Placing Agent" "Placing Agreement" "Placing Period" "Placing Price" the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange London Stock Exchange plc National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations the New York Stock Exchange professional, institutional and/or individual investors selected and procured by or on behalf of the Placing Agent to subscribe for any of the Placing Shares as contemplated by the Placing Agreement the placing by or on behalf of the Placing Agent of the Placing Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions referred to in the Placing Agreement China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited the placing agreement dated October 16, 2019 entered into between the Company and the Placing Agent the period commencing upon the execution of the Placing Agreement and terminating at 8.00 a.m. (Hong Kong SAR time) on the Closing Date (or such later time and date as the Company and the Placing Agent may agree in writing) HK$14.40 per Placing Share 9 "Placing Share(s)" "PRC" or "China" "RMB" "Settlement Agent" "SFC" "Share(s)" "Shareholder(s)" "U.S." Beijing, the PRC October 17, 2019 176,000,000 new H Shares to be issued by the Company pursuant to the Placing Agreement the People's Republic of China Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong Domestic Share(s) and H Share(s) the holder(s) of the Share(s) of the Company the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States, and the District of Columbia By order of the Board China International Capital Corporation Limited Secretary to the Board Xu Yicheng As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Bi Mingjian; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Shen Rujun, Ms. Zhao Haiying, Mr. David Bonderman, Mr. Liu Haifeng David, Mr. Shi Jun and Mr. Cha Mou Daid Johnson; and the Independent Non- executive Directors are Mr. Edwin Roca Lim, Mr. Liu Li, Mr. Siu Wai Keung and Mr. Ben Shenglin. 