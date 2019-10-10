Log in
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

(3908)
Exclusive: China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar HK IPO - sources

10/10/2019 | 01:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logos of China Everbright Limited are displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - State-owned financial conglomerate China Everbright Group aims to restructure its sprawling business and pursue a billion dollar IPO next year in Hong Kong, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

While the offering size has yet to be finalised, the initial public offering (IPO) will likely be at least in the billion-dollar bracket, two of the people said. The third person estimated that Everbright, backed by sovereign wealth fund subsidiary Central Huijin Investment Ltd and China's Ministry of Finance, could raise up to $3 billion.

The Fortune 500 company has recently hired U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co and Chinese peers China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and CITIC Securities Co Ltd as restructuring advisers, the people said.

The advisers will help the group - with businesses as varied as banking, insurance, aircraft leasing and environmental protection services - to finalize details, such as what assets will be listed and under which entity, two of the people said.

Everbright Group, JPMorgan, CICC and CITIC Securities did not respond to requests for comment. The three people declined to be identified as the information was not public.

Beijing-based Everbright has been exploring IPO plans since the first half of the year and has been asking another state-owned conglomerate, CITIC Group Corp, for guidance and advice, said one of the people.

The group decided to list in Hong Kong rather than Shanghai partially because the process is shorter and there are fewer uncertainties, the person said.

Like many heads at Chinese state-owned enterprises, Everbright Chairman Li Xiaopeng who joined the group in December 2017 from another state-backed conglomerate, China Merchants Group Ltd, is a senior Communist Party official.

One of the people said a successful IPO would likely help Li, 60, climb further up the ranks of the Party.

Everbright's IPO pursuit in Hong Kong comes as Asia's top financial hub looks to be back in business with companies forging ahead with listing plans after a freeze during months of frequently violent anti-government protests.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd last month raised about $5 billion in Hong Kong, in this year's second-largest IPO worldwide.

On Thursday, Chinese sportswear manufacturer Topsports International Holdings Ltd debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange after raising $1.01 billion.

Everbright, one of mainland China's oldest and biggest financial conglomerates, was founded in Hong Kong in 1983, early in China's economic reform era.

The group now has registered capital of 60 billion yuan ($8.41 billion) and about 11 stock market-listed entities including China Everbright Bank Co, Everbright Securities Co Ltd and asset manager China Everbright Ltd.

(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Engen Tham and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK 3.42% 4.23 End-of-day quote.10.54%
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED 0.65% 9.24 End-of-day quote.-33.24%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 14.4 End-of-day quote.-2.96%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY -0.45% 22.23 End-of-day quote.39.48%
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO. 0.98% 11.39 End-of-day quote.28.62%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 16 151 M
EBIT 2019 5 204 M
Net income 2019 4 026 M
Debt 2019 56 396 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,89x
EV / Sales2020 6,69x
Capitalization 54 886 M
China International Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,73  CNY
Last Close Price 13,09  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Jian Bi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gang Chu Chief Operating Officer
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Xu Lu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.96%7 696
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.18.15%70 967
MORGAN STANLEY1.99%65 813
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.11%46 052
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.48%34 953
HUATAI SECURITIES16.36%21 969
