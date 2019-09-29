China International Marine Cntnrs Gp : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE SIXTH MEETING IN 2019 OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD
09/29/2019 | 06:23am EDT
中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司
CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2039)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE SIXTH MEETING IN 2019
OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD
This announcement is published by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") in Mainland China pursuant to the provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is announced simultaneously in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
CONVENING OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD
The written notice of the sixth meeting in 2019 of the ninth session of the board of the Company was despatched on 19 September 2019. The meeting was convened by way of voting by correspondence at the CIMC R&D Centre on 29 September 2019. The Company currently has 8 directors, and 8 of them have participated in the voting. Supervisors of the Company were in attendance at the meeting.
The meeting was convened in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. and the Rules of Procedures for the board of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
RESOLUTIONS CONSIDERED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD
The following resolutions have been passed after due consideration and voting by the directors:
1. The overall plan on Qianhai Land Preparation of Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Southern CIMC"), a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company, Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau* (深圳市規劃和自然資源局) and Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen* (深圳市前海深港現代服務業 合作區管理局) was approved;
It was approved to enter into the Land Preparation Agreement《( 土地整備協議書》) among Southern CIMC, Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau and Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen;
It was approved to authorize CEO and President Mr. MAI Boliang or his authorized representative to revise, sign, deliver, receive, publish and execute the Land Preparation Agreement in relation to Qianhai and other relevant legal documents on behalf of Southern CIMC or other wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as it may designate;
It was approved to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
Voting Result: For: 8, Against: 0, Abstain: 0.
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
The resolutions of the sixth meeting in 2019 of the ninth session of the board of the Company.
By order of the Board
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
YU Yuqun
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 29 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non-executive directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive directors.
