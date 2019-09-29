Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China International Marine Cntnrs Gp Ltd    000039   CNE000000644

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP LTD

(000039)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China International Marine Cntnrs Gp : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE SIXTH MEETING IN 2019 OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司

CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE SIXTH MEETING IN 2019

OF THE NINTH SESSION OF THE BOARD

This announcement is published by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") in Mainland China pursuant to the provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is announced simultaneously in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

  1. CONVENING OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD
    The written notice of the sixth meeting in 2019 of the ninth session of the board of the Company was despatched on 19 September 2019. The meeting was convened by way of voting by correspondence at the CIMC R&D Centre on 29 September 2019. The Company currently has 8 directors, and 8 of them have participated in the voting. Supervisors of the Company were in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting was convened in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. and the Rules of Procedures for the board of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

  1. RESOLUTIONS CONSIDERED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD
    The following resolutions have been passed after due consideration and voting by the directors:
    1. The overall plan on Qianhai Land Preparation of Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Southern CIMC"), a wholly-owned
    subsidiary of the Company, Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau* (深圳市規劃和自然資源局) and Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen* (深圳市前海深港現代服務業 合作區管理局) was approved;

1

  1. It was approved to enter into the Land Preparation Agreement ( 土地整備協議書》) among Southern CIMC, Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau and Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen;
  2. It was approved to authorize CEO and President Mr. MAI Boliang or his authorized representative to revise, sign, deliver, receive, publish and execute the Land Preparation Agreement in relation to Qianhai and other relevant legal documents on behalf of Southern CIMC or other wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as it may designate;
  3. It was approved to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.

Voting Result: For: 8, Against: 0, Abstain: 0.

  1. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
    The resolutions of the sixth meeting in 2019 of the ninth session of the board of the Company.
    This announcement is available for review on the website of the Company (http://www.cimc.com) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

By order of the Board

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

YU Yuqun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non-executive directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only.

2

Disclaimer

CIMC - China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE
06:33aCHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Announcement on entering into the qianhai..
PU
06:23aCHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Announcement on resolutions of the sixth ..
PU
09/23CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Announcement on the completion of issuanc..
PU
07/10CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Trailers Market - Trailers, Dump Trailers..
AQ
05/20CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : CE visits Jiangmen, GZ
AQ
05/06Pursuit of shared growth benefits all
AQ
04/12China's CIMC set to expand global reach
AQ
02/15Six firms including JD arm, Dongfeng Motor invest $354 million in China Railw..
RE
01/28CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : And a better bahrain economy
AQ
2018CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Bahrain for greater trade ties with China
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 95 206 M
EBIT 2019 3 946 M
Net income 2019 2 788 M
Debt 2019 54 883 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 27 171 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,42  CNY
Last Close Price 9,78  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Liang Mai President, CEO & Executive Director
Hong Wang Chairman
Feng Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Han Ceng General Manager-Financial Management
Bo Xiong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP LTD3 815
BALL CORPORATION58.31%24 166
AMCOR190.00%15 651
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION25.59%9 503
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.58.79%8 795
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.7.77%7 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group