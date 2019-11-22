China International Marine Containers : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF 2019 FIFTH TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司

CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF

2019 FIFTH TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPERS

This announcement is published simultaneously in the Mainland of China and Hong Kong, which is made pursuant to the disclosure obligations under Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Resolution Regarding the Registration and Issuance of Medium Term Notes (including perpetual medium term notes) and Super & Short-term Commercial Papers was approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on 8 June 2018 which includes, among others, approval of the issuance of super

short-term commercial papers by the Company with a size of not more than RMB8 billion. For specific details, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Cninfo website (www.cninfo.com.cn) and the Company's website (www.cimc.com) (Announcement No.: [CIMC] 2018-051) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) on 8 June 2018.

The Company made an application for registration to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors on 23 July 2018 and received the Notice of Acceptance of Registration (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu No. [2018] SCP239) issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors on 19 September 2018. According to the Notice of Acceptance of Registration, the registered amount of the super & short-term commercial papers of the Company shall be RMB8 billion, effective for a period of two years from the date of the Notice of Acceptance of Registration. The Company can issue the super & short-term commercial papers by tranches within the effective registration period.