China International Marine Containers : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF 2019 FIFTH TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS
11/22/2019 | 05:10am EST
中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司
CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2039)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF
2019 FIFTH TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM
COMMERCIAL PAPERS
This announcement is published simultaneously in the Mainland of China and Hong Kong, which is made pursuant to the disclosure obligations under Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The Resolution Regarding the Registration and Issuance of Medium Term Notes (including perpetual medium term notes) and Super & Short-term Commercial Papers was approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on 8 June 2018 which includes, among others, approval of the issuance of super
short-termcommercial papers by the Company with a size of not more than RMB8 billion. For specific details, please refer to the announcements published by the Company on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Cninfo website (www.cninfo.com.cn) and the Company's website (www.cimc.com) (Announcement No.: [CIMC] 2018-051) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) on 8 June 2018.
The Company made an application for registration to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors on 23 July 2018 and received the Notice of Acceptance of Registration (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu No. [2018] SCP239) issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors on 19 September 2018. According to the Notice of Acceptance of Registration, the registered amount of the super & short-term commercial papers of the Company shall be RMB8 billion, effective for a period of two years from the date of the Notice of Acceptance of Registration. The Company can issue the super & short-term commercial papers by tranches within the effective registration period.
On 21 November 2019, the Company has completed the issuance of the fifth tranche of super & short-term commercial papers of the Company for 2019 (the "Tranche V Super &Short-termCommercial Papers"). The proceeds raised from the Tranche V Super & Short-term Commercial Papers were fully received on 22 November 2019. The issuance amount of the Tranche V Super & Short-term Commercial Papers was RMB1.8 billion and the issue rate was 1.95% per annum. Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. is the lead underwriter of the Tranche V Super & Short-term Commercial Papers, and Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. is the joint lead underwriter of the Tranche V Super & Short- term Commercial Papers.
Main terms of the issuance are as follows:
Issuer:
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
Name of the Tranche V
2019 Fifth Tranche of Super & Short-term Commercial
Super & Short-term
Papers of China International Marine Containers
Commercial Papers:
(Group) Co., Ltd.
Abbreviation of the
19 Hai Yun Ji Zhuang SCP005* (19海運集裝SCP005)
Tranche V Super &
Short-term Commercial
Papers:
Code of the Tranche V
011902750
Super & Short-term
Commercial Papers:
Term:
34 days
Repayment method of
Repayable on maturity with a one-off payment of the
principal and interest:
principal and the interest
Registration date of
22 November 2019
commercial papers:
Value date:
From 22 November 2019
Issuance size:
RMB1.8 billion
Face value:
Issued at face value (RMB100)
Issue rate:
1.95% per annum
Issue target:
Institutional investors of the National Inter-bank Market
(excluding the purchasers prohibited by the applicable
laws and regulations of the State)
Issue method:
To be placed by the syndicate formed by lead
underwriter through book building and centralised
placing and to be issued publicly in the inter-bank
market.
Credit evaluation results:
Corporate credit rating of CIMC as AAA rated by
CCXI* (中誠信國際) with a stable outlook.
The proceeds from the issuance of the Tranche V Super & Short-term Commercial Papers will be used for repaying the Company's maturing bonds.
For details of the relevant documents in relation to the issuance of the Tranche V Super
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
YU Yuqun
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 22 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non-executive Directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive Director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive Directors.
