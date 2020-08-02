China International Marine Containers : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACCEPTANCE BY THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE OF A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION OF CIMC VEHICLES, A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Log in
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACCEPTANCE BY THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE OF A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION OF CIMC VEHICLES, A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

08/02/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd.

CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

中集車輛(集團）股份有限公司

中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's

Republic of China with limited liability)

Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1839)

(Stock Code: 2039)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON ACCEPTANCE BY THE SHENZHEN

ANNOUNCEMENT

STOCK EXCHANGE OF

ON ACCEPTANCE BY

A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION OF

THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE OF

CIMC VEHICLES, A MAJORITY-OWNED

A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION

SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC") and CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Vehicles") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of CIMC dated 6 May, 15 May, 2 June, 19 June and 22 June 2020 and the announcements of CIMC Vehicles dated 6 May, 15 May, 22 June and 23 June 2020, and the supplemental circular of the Company dated 3 June 2020, in relation to A share offering and relevant matters. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the above announcements and supplemental circular.

Application materials including the Prospectus of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. for Initial Public Offering of Shares and Listing on the ChiNext Market (Application Proof) ("A Share Prospectus") were submitted by CIMC Vehicles to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the "Shenzhen Stock Exchange") in relation to A Share Offering, and CIMC Vehicles received an acceptance notice from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 31 July 2020. The A Share Prospectus has been published on the website for disclosure of information on the approval for offering and listing on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://listing.szse.cn/ disclosure/ipo/index.html), and the same will be published by CIMC Vehicles on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of CIMC Vehicles (http://www.cimcvehiclesgroup.com) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

Considering that A Share Offering is subject to the approval or decision of relevant regulatory authorities and may or may not proceed, the shareholders and potential investors of CIMC and CIMC Vehicles are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of CIMC and CIMC Vehicles. Further announcements on significant updates and development in relation to the A Share Offering will be made by CIMC and CIMC Vehicles in due course, pursuant to the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations. This joint announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of CIMC and CIMC Vehicles.

By order of the Board

By order of the Board

China International Marine

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd.

Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

Li Guiping

YU Yuqun

Executive Director

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2020

As at the date of this joint announcement, the directors of CIMC Vehicles are as follows:

Mr. Mai Boliang

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Li Guiping

Executive Director

Ms. Zeng Beihua

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Yu

Non-executive Director

Mr. Huang Haicheng

Non-executive Director

Mr. Chen Bo

Non-executive Director

Mr. Feng Jinhua

Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Fan Zhaoping

Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Cheng Hok Kai Frederick

Independent Non-executive Director

As at the date of this joint announcement, the directors of CIMC are as follows:

Mr. Wang Hong

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Liu Chong

Vice-chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Mai Boliang

Executive Director

Mr. Hu Xianfu

Non-executive Director

Mr. Ming Dong

Non-executive Director

Mr. He Jiale

Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Pan Zhengqi

Independent Non-executive Director

Ms. Lui Fung Mei Yee, Mabel

Independent Non-executive Director

CIMC - China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:31:15 UTC
