China International Marine Containers : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACCEPTANCE BY THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE OF A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION OF CIMC VEHICLES, A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. 中集車輛(集團）股份有限公司 中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1839) (Stock Code: 2039) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACCEPTANCE BY THE SHENZHEN ANNOUNCEMENT STOCK EXCHANGE OF ON ACCEPTANCE BY A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION OF THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE OF CIMC VEHICLES, A MAJORITY-OWNED A SHARE OFFERING APPLICATION SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC") and CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Vehicles") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of CIMC dated 6 May, 15 May, 2 June, 19 June and 22 June 2020 and the announcements of CIMC Vehicles dated 6 May, 15 May, 22 June and 23 June 2020, and the supplemental circular of the Company dated 3 June 2020, in relation to A share offering and relevant matters. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the above announcements and supplemental circular.

Application materials including the Prospectus of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. for Initial Public Offering of Shares and Listing on the ChiNext Market (Application Proof) ("A Share Prospectus") were submitted by CIMC Vehicles to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the "Shenzhen Stock Exchange") in relation to A Share Offering, and CIMC Vehicles received an acceptance notice from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 31 July 2020. The A Share Prospectus has been published on the website for disclosure of information on the approval for offering and listing on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://listing.szse.cn/ disclosure/ipo/index.html), and the same will be published by CIMC Vehicles on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of CIMC Vehicles (http://www.cimcvehiclesgroup.com) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.