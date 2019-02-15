Six firms including JD arm, Dongfeng Motor invest $354 million in China Railway unit

Log in
0
02/15/2019 | 03:19am EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's national railway operator has sold a 15 percent stake in one of its units for 2.37 billion yuan ($349.9 million) to a group of six firms including JD.com's logistics arm and Dongfeng Motor, in the latest implementation of the country's mixed-ownership reforms.

Beijing has been trying to bring private-sector investment and management into state-owned companies to enhance their efficiencies and competitiveness. It has so far carried out such reforms in industries like aviation and telecommunications.

China Railway said on its official WeChat account on Friday that Dongfeng Motor, BAIC Motor, CRRC Corp, JD Logistics, Global Logistics Properties (GLP) and China International Marine Containers (CIMC) had bought the 15 percent stake in its unit, China Railway Special Cargo Services (CRSCS).

It did not specify how the 15 percent stake was divided up between the six firms but added that the deal could eventually aid plans for CRSCS to go public.

CRSCS, which offers railway cargo and vehicles transportation, put the shares up for sale on a Shanghai exchange in December, it said.

The move will help "enhance the company's competitiveness in the market of special railway cargo transportation and help it upgrade into a modern logistics enterprise," China Railway said.

A securities affairs representative for CIMC said the investment was in line with CIMC's own plans to develop its business but declined to specify the size of its investment.

CRRC, Dongfeng Motor, BAIC Motor and GLP declined to comment while JD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

State media reported in December that China had put together a fourth batch of state-owned firms that will undergo mixed-ownership reforms and expects to accelerate the process in 2019.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 0.00% 5.33 End-of-day quote.27.51%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP LTD End-of-day quote.
CRRC CORP LTD -0.34% 8.86 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD -0.36% 8.34 End-of-day quote.17.46%
JD.COM -1.14% 24.33 Delayed Quote.16.24%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 90 479 M
EBIT 2018 3 902 M
Net income 2018 2 696 M
Debt 2018 51 527 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 13,18
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 27 934 M
Chart CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP LTD
Duration : Period :
China International Marine Cntnrs Gp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Liang Mai President, CEO & Executive Director
Hong Wang Chairman
Cheng Wei Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Bo Xiong Member-Supervisory Board
Kwai Huen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP LTD4 124
BALL CORPORATION19.51%18 723
AMCOR LIMITED11.70%12 158
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION16.23%9 053
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.16.54%7 980
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%7 348
