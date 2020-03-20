CIFS Receives Notice of Non-compliance with NASDAQ Continued Listing Rule 5450(a)(1)

Beijing, China, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or Nasdaq: CIFS) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the last 30 consecutive business days did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The letter also indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until August 31,2020, in which to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). The letter further provided that if, at any time during the 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation that it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by August 31, 2020, an additional 180 days may be granted to regain compliance if the Company (i) meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement) and (ii) provides written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second 180-day compliance period.



The Company intends to actively monitor its closing bid price for its ordinary shares between now and August 31, 2020 and intends to take any reasonable actions to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. No determination regarding the Company’s response has been made at this time. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

Contact information