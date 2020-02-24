China Isotope & Radiation : THE POSTPONED ELECTION OF THE NEW SESSION OF THE BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

中 國 同 輻 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

THE POSTPONED ELECTION OF THE NEW SESSION OF THE BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The terms of the second session of the board of directors (the "Board") and the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company") has expired on 21 February 2020. As the nomination process of candidates for directors and supervisors of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee has not been completed, in order to ensure the continuity of the work of the Board and the Supervisory Committee, the election of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee will be postponed. The terms of the committees of the second session of the Board will be extended accordingly. All the members of the second session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee will continue to fulfill their respective responsibilities in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of the Company until the completion of the election of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee.

The postponed election of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee will not affect the normal operation of the Company. The Company will endeavour to complete the election of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee as soon as practicable and fulfill respective disclosure obligations in a timely manner.

By order of the Board

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Meng Yanbin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wu Jian and Mr. Du Jin as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Liulai, Mr. Chen Shoulei, Mr. Chen Zongyu, and Ms. Chang Jinyu as non-executive directors; Mr. Guo Qingliang, Mr. Meng Yan, Mr. Hui Wan Fai and Mr. Tian Jiahe as independent non-executive directors.