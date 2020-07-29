China Isotope & Radiation : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENTERING INTO THE RADIATION SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE NUCLEAR AND RADIATION SAFETY CENTER UNDER THE MINISTRY OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

As a public institution directly under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the NSC is the sole charity public institution specialising in safeguarding the monitoring and management technologies for nuclear safety and radiation environment in the PRC with the principal mission of providing comprehensive technological support and safeguards on safety monitoring of civil nuclear facilities and radiation environment in the PRC. The NSC is fully devoted to establish the "technology assessment center", the "technology research and development center", the "information exchange center" and the "talent nurturing base" in respect of nuclear and radiation safety, and has accomplished fruitful results in various aspects.
CIRC is a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation specialising in nuclear technology application with business coverage including production of radioactive source, production of radioactive medicine, industrial nuclear applications, medical diagnosis, research and development/ services of nuclear medical devices, production of nuclides and import and export trading.
Adhering to the principles of complementarities and win-win cooperation, both parties arrive at the intention to cooperate in fields such as nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety as well as environmental protection in the future. Such cooperation realises the cooperation between leading enterprises, complementarities and resources optimisation, and in turn contributes to the development of nuclear energy and technology application. For CIRC, entering into the cooperation agreement with the NSC signifies the trust of national supervision department on its technological capabilities and management, while highlighting its importance in the nuclear technology application sector. The cooperation would nurture more technological talents in respect of radiation safety and environmental protection for CIRC, thereby laying the foundation for securing its stable and sustainable development in the future.
Entering into the cooperation framework agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 or a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
