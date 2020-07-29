Log in
CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION    1763

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

(1763)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Isotope & Radiation : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENTERING INTO THE RADIATION SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE NUCLEAR AND RADIATION SAFETY CENTER UNDER THE MINISTRY OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

07/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

中 國 同 輻 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO THE RADIATION SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE NUCLEAR AND RADIATION SAFETY CENTER UNDER THE

MINISTRY OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

This announcement is made by China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company" or "CIRC"on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board"of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 27 July 2020, the Company and the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Center under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (the "NSC"entered into a radiation safety and environmental protection cooperation framework agreement.

Pursuant to the agreement, both parties will jointly work on the declaration of cooperation projects in respect of radiation safety and environmental protection in order to capture various kinds of financial support from national and local governments as well as to support researches related to nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety. Both parties could commence technological support and cooperation on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety as well as related fields, including but not limited to key technological researches on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety, safety management and application of radiation sources, transportation of radioactive substances, monitoring of radiation environment, professional training, technological consultation and services, and popular science on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety. Both parties could organise regular personnel exchange and visit campaigns and formulate talent nurturing plans to facilitate mutual development. By proactively commencing personnel and technology exchange and organising trainings related to nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety, both parties continuously enhance their safety and technology level while take the initiatives to explore other kinds of operation beneficial to the advancement of the technological level of the nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety.

1

As a public institution directly under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the NSC is the sole charity public institution specialising in safeguarding the monitoring and management technologies for nuclear safety and radiation environment in the PRC with the principal mission of providing comprehensive technological support and safeguards on safety monitoring of civil nuclear facilities and radiation environment in the PRC. The NSC is fully devoted to establish the "technology assessment center", the "technology research and development center", the "information exchange center" and the "talent nurturing base" in respect of nuclear and radiation safety, and has accomplished fruitful results in various aspects.

CIRC is a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation specialising in nuclear technology application with business coverage including production of radioactive source, production of radioactive medicine, industrial nuclear applications, medical diagnosis, research and development/ services of nuclear medical devices, production of nuclides and import and export trading.

Adhering to the principles of complementarities and win-win cooperation, both parties arrive at the intention to cooperate in fields such as nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety as well as environmental protection in the future. Such cooperation realises the cooperation between leading enterprises, complementarities and resources optimisation, and in turn contributes to the development of nuclear energy and technology application. For CIRC, entering into the cooperation agreement with the NSC signifies the trust of national supervision department on its technological capabilities and management, while highlighting its importance in the nuclear technology application sector. The cooperation would nurture more technological talents in respect of radiation safety and environmental protection for CIRC, thereby laying the foundation for securing its stable and sustainable development in the future.

Entering into the cooperation framework agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 or a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Meng Yanbin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 29 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wu Jian and Mr. Du Jin as executive Directors; Mr. Zhou Liulai, Mr. Chen Shoulei, Mr. Chen Zongyu, and Ms. Chang Jinyu as non-executive Directors; Mr. Guo Qingliang, Mr. Meng Yan, Mr. Hui Wan Fai and Mr. Tian Jiahe as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:30:06 UTC
