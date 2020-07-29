China Isotope & Radiation : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENTERING INTO THE RADIATION SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE NUCLEAR AND RADIATION SAFETY CENTER UNDER THE MINISTRY OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

中 國 同 輻 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO THE RADIATION SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE NUCLEAR AND RADIATION SAFETY CENTER UNDER THE

MINISTRY OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

This announcement is made by China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company" or "CIRC"）on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board"）of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 27 July 2020, the Company and the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Center under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (the "NSC"）entered into a radiation safety and environmental protection cooperation framework agreement.

Pursuant to the agreement, both parties will jointly work on the declaration of cooperation projects in respect of radiation safety and environmental protection in order to capture various kinds of financial support from national and local governments as well as to support researches related to nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety. Both parties could commence technological support and cooperation on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety as well as related fields, including but not limited to key technological researches on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety, safety management and application of radiation sources, transportation of radioactive substances, monitoring of radiation environment, professional training, technological consultation and services, and popular science on nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety. Both parties could organise regular personnel exchange and visit campaigns and formulate talent nurturing plans to facilitate mutual development. By proactively commencing personnel and technology exchange and organising trainings related to nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety, both parties continuously enhance their safety and technology level while take the initiatives to explore other kinds of operation beneficial to the advancement of the technological level of the nuclear technology utilisation and radiation safety.