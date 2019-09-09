China Jinmao : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

中 國 金 茂 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00817)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR AUGUST 2019

This announcement is made by China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" , together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" ) pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" )) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of the Company hereby announces that, for August 2019, the Group recorded a contracted sales amount of RMB15,460.20 million with the contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 719,862.20 square meters. For the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the Group recorded an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB108,220.45 million (including the sales transaction amount of Changsha Meixi Lake International New City Project, Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Project and Ningbo Life Science City Project, if any) with the accumulative contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 4,892,384.82 square meters.

In addition, as at 31 August 2019, the Group recorded a subscribed (but not contracted) property sales amount of RMB6,405.15 million.

Note: The contracted sales amounts disclosed above are exclusive of property rental income of the Group in August 2019 or for the eight months ended 31 August 2019.