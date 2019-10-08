China Jinmao : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

中 國 金 茂 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00817)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" ) hereby announces that, for September 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" ) recorded a contracted sales amount of RMB15,624.38 million with the contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 721,712.33 square meters. For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB123,844.83 million (including the sales transaction amount of Changsha Meixi Lake International New City Project, Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Project and Ningbo Life Science City Project, if any) with the accumulative contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 5,614,097.14 square meters.

In addition, as at 30 September 2019, the Group recorded a subscribed (but not contracted) property sales amount of RMB6,185.30 million.

Note: The contracted sales amounts disclosed above are exclusive of property rental income of the Group in September 2019 or for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.