China Jinmao : Net Profit Climbed 24% in 2019

By Ronnie Harui



China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. said 2019 net profit climbed 24% in 2019, mainly owing to growth in profit from its city operations and property development segment.

Net profit increased to 6.45 billion yuan ($913.2 million) from CNY5.21 billion in 2018, while revenue rose to CNY43.36 billion from CNY38.73 billion, according to a filing on Wednesday.

The unexpected outbreak of the coronavirus has had an adverse impact on the Chinese economy, including the real-estate sector. China Jinmao said the performance of its hotel, commercial leasing and retail operations will be negatively affected in the first half.

