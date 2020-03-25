Log in
China Jinmao : Net Profit Climbed 24% in 2019

03/25/2020 | 05:29am EDT

By Ronnie Harui

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. said 2019 net profit climbed 24% in 2019, mainly owing to growth in profit from its city operations and property development segment.

Net profit increased to 6.45 billion yuan ($913.2 million) from CNY5.21 billion in 2018, while revenue rose to CNY43.36 billion from CNY38.73 billion, according to a filing on Wednesday.

The unexpected outbreak of the coronavirus has had an adverse impact on the Chinese economy, including the real-estate sector. China Jinmao said the performance of its hotel, commercial leasing and retail operations will be negatively affected in the first half.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 439 M
EBIT 2019 15 043 M
Net income 2019 7 180 M
Debt 2019 79 098 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 7,97x
P/E ratio 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 57 696 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,58  HKD
Last Close Price 4,90  HKD
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cong Rui Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gao Ning Ning Non-Executive Chairman
Nan Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hon Chuen Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Xi Jia Su Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED2.08%7 440
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%34 188
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%31 291
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%26 067
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%24 001
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.45%23 696
