China Jinmao : Plans to Raise HK$3.42 Billion via Share Placement

07/05/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Real-estate developer China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. said it's planning to raise 3.42 billion Hong Kong dollars ($441 million) through a placement of shares.

The company is planning to issue a total of 602.34 million new shares at a price of HK$5.70 each, it said Monday.

The shares are being sold at a 6.6% discount to the last traded price of HK$6.10, the company said.

Proceeds from the placement will be used to fund business expansion.

Goldman Sachs is acting as the placement agent and the shares will be sold to not less than six investors, China Jinmao said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED -1.61% 6.1 End-of-day quote.0.49%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.09% 197.4 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
Financials
Sales 2020 66 327 M 8 559 M 8 559 M
Net income 2020 8 280 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net Debt 2020 76 765 M 9 905 M 9 905 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 71 837 M 9 269 M 9 270 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 11 370
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,48 HKD
Last Close Price 6,10 HKD
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cong Rui Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gao Ning Ning Non-Executive Chairman
Nan Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xi Jia Su Independent Non-Executive Director
Lin Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA JINMAO HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED0.49%9 269
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.26%37 802
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-15.82%36 118
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.89%29 895
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.37%29 858
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.83%28 903
