China Kangda Food : WAIVER APPLICATION IN RESPECT OF PUBLIC FLOAT OF THE SHARES IN CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8.08(1)(A)OF THE LISTING RULES
As stated in the Closing Announcement, immediately after the close of the Offer (subject to the due registration by the Registrar HK and the Registrar SG of the transfer of the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer), 101,683,934 Shares, representing approximately 23.49% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, are held by the public (as defined in the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the minimum public float requirement of 25% as set out in Rule 8.08(1)
(a) of the Listing Rules is not satisfied.
As stated in the "Letter from Donvex Capital" in the Composite Document, the Offeror intends to maintain the listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and on the Singapore Stock Exchange after the close of the Offer. As confirmed by the Offeror, it will take appropriate efforts to restore the public float of the Shares, including but not limited to entering into a placing agreement with a placing agent for the Offeror to place, on a best effort basis, the Shares beneficially owned by the Offeror to investors who are independent investors not connected with the directors, chief executive officer and substantial shareholders of the Offeror and the Company and their respective subsidiaries and associates, and are not parties acting in concert with the Offeror to the extent that at least 25% of all the issued share capital of the Company will be held by the public.
Based on the above information, the Company had applied for, and the Stock Exchange has on 16 September 2019 granted, a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules for the period from 10 September 2019 to 11 October 2019.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding restoration of public float in the Shares as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Hong Kong, 16 September 2019