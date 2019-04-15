Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  China Keli Electric Co Ltd    ZKL.H   CA1689301051

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD

(ZKL.H)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Keli Announces Further Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (NEX: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today a further adjournment of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders, (the "Meeting") originally scheduled to be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to 5:30pm on Thursday June 13, 2019.

The Company is currently under a cease trade order, and has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order. The Meeting was further adjourned pending the approval of the revocation application.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties about Keli's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44086


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD
02:10pChina Keli Announces Further Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
NE
03/12China Keli Announces FY 2018 Results with Revenue Increase of 2.6% and Loss E..
NE
More news
Chart CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Keli Electric Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lou Meng Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sou Wa Wong Chairman
Tsz Fung Lo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George G. Dorin Independent Director
Yan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD-40.00%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION30.77%76 582
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.31%47 948
EMERSON ELECTRIC20.67%43 921
NIDEC CORPORATION29.73%40 974
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.17%35 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About