China Keli Announces Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/19/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today an adjournment of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, to 5:30pm on April 11, 2019.

The Company is currently under a cease trade order, and the new nominees for election to the board of directors of the Company have proposed that the Company apply to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order. In connection with the proposed application, financial statements, MD&A and CEO/CFO certificates thereto for the financial year ended April 30, 2018, and interim periods ended July 31, 2018, October 31, 2018, and January 31 2019 have been filed to bring the Company's continuous disclosure record up to date.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.
Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties about Keli's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43516


© Newsfilecorp 2019
