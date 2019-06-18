Log in
China Keli Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

06/18/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") announces today the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting"), which was originally scheduled to be held on March 14, 2019, but later adjourned pending the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order against the Company.

At the Meeting, the Company conditionally elected Sou Wa Wong, Sean Webster and Dan Placzek as the new directors of the Company. Their election is conditional upon the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order, and the receipt of the written consents to act as a director from the elected nominees by the Company. Pending the satisfaction, removal or waiver of those conditions, the existing slate of directors will continue to serve as the directors of the Company.

The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission for the revocation of the outstanding cease trade order.

All other items proposed at the Meeting were also approved including the appointment of K.R, Margetson Ltd. as auditors, the approval of the Company's stock option plan, and the approval of the 20:1 consolidation of the Company's common shares.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties about Keli's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45708


© Newsfilecorp 2019
