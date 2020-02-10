China Lesso : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS IN HONG KONG; AND (2) CHANGE OF THE INVESTOR RELATIONS ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
中國聯塑集團控股有限公司*
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2128)
ANNOUNCEMENT
-
CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS IN HONG KONG;
-
-
AND
-
CHANGE OF THE INVESTOR RELATIONS ADDRESS
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that:
-
with effect from 14 February 2020, the Company's principal place of business, telephone and fax numbers in Hong Kong will be changed to:
|
Address:
|
Unit 1A, 10th Floor, Tower 2
|
|
South Seas Centre, 75 Mody Road
|
|
Tsim Sha Tsui East
|
|
Kowloon, Hong Kong
|
Telephone:
|
(852) 2592 1388
|
Facsimile:
|
(852) 2592 1385
the website of the Company will remain unchanged; and
-
the investor relations address of the Company has been changed to 40th Floor, China Online Centre, 333 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, with effect from the same date of this announcement. The investor relations email, telephone and fax numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
China Lesso Group Holdings Limited
Kwan Chi Wai Samuel
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr. Cheng Dickson.
-
For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
China Lesso Group Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:17:04 UTC