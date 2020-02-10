Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Lesso Group Holdings Limited    2128   KYG2157Q1029

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2128)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Lesso : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS IN HONG KONG; AND (2) CHANGE OF THE INVESTOR RELATIONS ADDRESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:18pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國聯塑集團控股有限公司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2128)

ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS, TELEPHONE AND FACSIMILE NUMBERS IN HONG KONG;

    1. AND
    2. CHANGE OF THE INVESTOR RELATIONS ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that:

  1. with effect from 14 February 2020, the Company's principal place of business, telephone and fax numbers in Hong Kong will be changed to:

Address:

Unit 1A, 10th Floor, Tower 2

South Seas Centre, 75 Mody Road

Tsim Sha Tsui East

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Telephone:

(852) 2592 1388

Facsimile:

(852) 2592 1385

the website of the Company will remain unchanged; and

  1. the investor relations address of the Company has been changed to 40th Floor, China Online Centre, 333 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, with effect from the same date of this announcement. The investor relations email, telephone and fax numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Kwan Chi Wai Samuel

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr. Cheng Dickson.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS
11:18pCHINA LESSO : Announcement (1) change of principal place of business, telephone ..
PU
01/31CHINA LESSO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
2019CHINA LESSO : Chinese Tour President's Farm
AQ
2019CHINA LESSO : First Lady's China Visit Bears Fruit
AQ
2019CHINA LESSO : First Lady Courts Chinese Investors
AQ
2019CHINA LESSO : Voluntary announcement utilization of the remaining facility under..
PU
2019CHINA LESSO : Update in relation to announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the l..
PU
2019CHINA LESSO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
2019CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019CHINA LESSO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 26 337 M
EBIT 2019 4 461 M
Net income 2019 2 890 M
Debt 2019 4 890 M
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 29 129 M
Chart CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Lesso Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,62  CNY
Last Close Price 9,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Lun Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luen Hei Wong Chairman
Guang Gen Liu Chief Financial Officer
Ji Yue Yang Chief Technology Officer
Xiao Ping Zuo Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.82%4 106
GEBERIT AG-3.76%19 185
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.18.61%2 921
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%2 812
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD2.26%2 533
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED17.82%2 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group