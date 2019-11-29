China Lesso : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UTILIZATION OF THE REMAINING FACILITY UNDER THE CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITIES AGREEMENT DATED 6 MAY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UTILIZATION OF THE REMAINING FACILITY UNDER THE

CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITIES AGREEMENT DATED 6 MAY 2019

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 6 May 2019 (the "Announcement") regarding the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement entered into between the Company, Lesso Home and ICBCI on 6 May 2019 and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 22 May 2019 regarding the utilization of Facility A under the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those terms are defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that all of the conditions precedent to the utilization of Facility B have been fulfilled, and Lesso Home has drawn the entire aggregate commitment amount available under Facility B (being US$40 million in total) on 29 November 2019. The Convertible Loan Amount will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement as set out in the Announcement.

By Order of the Board

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Wong Luen Hei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr. Cheng Dickson.