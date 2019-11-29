Log in
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(2128)

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2128)
China Lesso : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UTILIZATION OF THE REMAINING FACILITY UNDER THE CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITIES AGREEMENT DATED 6 MAY 2019

11/29/2019 | 07:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UTILIZATION OF THE REMAINING FACILITY UNDER THE

CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITIES AGREEMENT DATED 6 MAY 2019

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 6 May 2019 (the "Announcement") regarding the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement entered into between the Company, Lesso Home and ICBCI on 6 May 2019 and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 22 May 2019 regarding the utilization of Facility A under the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those terms are defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that all of the conditions precedent to the utilization of Facility B have been fulfilled, and Lesso Home has drawn the entire aggregate commitment amount available under Facility B (being US$40 million in total) on 29 November 2019. The Convertible Loan Amount will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Convertible Loan Facilities Agreement as set out in the Announcement.

By Order of the Board

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Wong Luen Hei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr. Cheng Dickson.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:42:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 26 483 M
EBIT 2019 4 468 M
Net income 2019 2 891 M
Debt 2019 4 927 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,17x
P/E ratio 2020 7,14x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 23 757 M
Chart CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Lesso Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,34  CNY
Last Close Price 7,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Lun Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luen Hei Wong Chairman
Guang Gen Liu Chief Financial Officer
Ji Yue Yang Chief Technology Officer
Xiao Ping Zuo Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED117.35%3 377
GEBERIT AG41.41%19 500
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%2 668
UPONOR OYJ35.38%937
VILLEROY & BOCH AG10.64%414
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD-84.78%75
