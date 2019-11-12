Log in
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Life Insurance : 10% of Company Shares to Be Lifted From Lock-In Period on Friday

0
11/12/2019 | 08:40pm EST

By Martin Mou

China Life Insurance Co. (601628.SH) said about a tenth of its shares will be freely traded from Monday, following the lifting of a one-year lock-in restriction on Friday.

A total of 4.59 billion shares can be traded as a common stock on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Life Insurance said Wednesday.

A total of eight investors including China's National Council for Social Security Fund, Chinese insurance companies and banks were subject to the one-year lock-in period.

They subscribed to the restricted shares when China Life Insurance launched an initial public offering in Shanghai last November.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY CO., LTD. 0.34% 35.42 End-of-day quote.70.87%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 0.96% 21.05 End-of-day quote.27.58%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 662 B
EBIT 2019 70 162 M
Net income 2019 63 227 M
Finance 2019 697 B
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 887 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,89  CNY
Last Close Price 19,13  CNY
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED27.58%126 872
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.34.72%242 519
AIA GROUP LIMITED23.00%127 496
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.29.48%43 141
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.02%37 614
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.47.60%16 630
