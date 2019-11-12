China Life Insurance : 10% of Company Shares to Be Lifted From Lock-In Period on Friday

By Martin Mou



China Life Insurance Co. (601628.SH) said about a tenth of its shares will be freely traded from Monday, following the lifting of a one-year lock-in restriction on Friday.

A total of 4.59 billion shares can be traded as a common stock on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Life Insurance said Wednesday.

A total of eight investors including China's National Council for Social Security Fund, Chinese insurance companies and banks were subject to the one-year lock-in period.

They subscribed to the restricted shares when China Life Insurance launched an initial public offering in Shanghai last November.

