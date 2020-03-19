China Life Insurance : Announcement-Collection of Questions for 2019 Annual Results Briefing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2628)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COLLECTION OF QUESTIONS FOR 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

BRIEFING

The Company proposes to publish its 2019 annual results on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 25 March 2020, and hold the 2019 annual results briefing online on 26 March 2020.

In order to protect minority investors at the critical period for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company is now collecting relevant questions from investors regarding its 2019 annual results and operation in advance, and widely soliciting the investors' opinions and suggestions.

Investors may submit their questions by sending emails to ir@e-chinalife.com by 23:59 p.m. on 23 March 2020, and questions of their common concerns will be answered by the Company at the 2019 annual results briefing. Investors may visit the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's website (www.e-chinalife.com) on 26 March 2020 to watch the live stream of the 2019 annual results briefing.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: