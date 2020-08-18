China Life Insurance : Announcement - Collection of Questions for 2020 Interim Results Briefing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2628)

COLLECTION OF QUESTIONS FOR 2020 INTERIM RESULTS

The Company proposes to publish its 2020 interim results on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 26 August 2020, and hold the 2020 interim results briefing on 27August 2020.

In order to protect minority investors, the Company is now collecting relevant questions from investors regarding its 2020 interim results briefing in advance, and widely soliciting the investors' opinions and suggestions.

Investors may submit their questions by sending emails to ir@e-chinalife.com by 23:59 p.m. on 24 August 2020, and questions of their common concerns will be answered by the Company at the 2020 interim results briefing. Investors may visit the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's official website (www.e-chinalife.com) on 27 August 2020 to watch the live stream of the 2020 interim results briefing.

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

