10/15
18.76 HKD   +0.43%
China Life Insurance : Announcement of Premium Income

10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國人壽保險股份有限公司

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2628)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 August 2004.

The accumulated premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30

September 2019 was about RMB497.0 billion (unaudited).

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Bin, Su Hengxuan, Li Mingguang

Non-executive Directors:

Yuan Changqing, Liu Huimin, Yin Zhaojun, Wang Junhui

Independent Non-executive

Chang Tso Tung Stephen, Robinson Drake Pike,

Directors:

Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 680 B
EBIT 2019 47 288 M
Net income 2019 48 944 M
Finance 2019 697 B
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
Capitalization 731 B
