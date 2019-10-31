Log in
China Life Insurance : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October, 2019

0
10/31/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Date Submitted

01/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

601628

(Shanghai

Stock

Description :

A Shares

(1) Stock code : Exchange)

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 20,823,530,000

1.00

20,823,530,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

20,823,530,000

1.00

20,823,530,000

(2) Stock code :

02628

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 7,441,175,000

1.00

7,441,175,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

7,441,175,000

1.00

7,441,175,000

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

28,264,705,000

(RMB) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1) A Shares

(2) H Shares

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

20,823,530,000

7,441,175,000

Nil

Nil

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of

the month

20,823,530,000

7,441,175,000

Nil

Nil

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Nil

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. Nil

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. Nil

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Nil

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary

shares) Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

N/A

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the
    March 2019

securities have been fulfilled;

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Heng Victor Ja Wei

Title: Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:06:06 UTC
