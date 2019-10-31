Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Life Insurance Company Limited    2628   CNE1000002L3

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(2628)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Life Insurance : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:27am EDT

China Life Insurance Company Limited

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 2628)

(股份代號: 2628)

1 November 2019

Dear Investors(1),

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") - Notice of publication of the Notice in relation to the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2019 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China. The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.e-chinalife.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

If you would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the attached Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label provided (if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Company's H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to chinalife.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

For the purpose of environmental protection, the Company strongly recommends you to select the website version. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2919 2628 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

China Life Insurance Company Limited

  1. This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the attached Request Form.

各位投資者(1)

中國人壽保險股份有限公司 (「本公司」) - 有關 2019 年第一次臨時股東大會通告 (「本次公司通訊文件」) 之發佈通知

本公司之臨時股東大會將於20191219日（星期四）上午9時正假座中國北京市西城區金融大街16號中國人壽廣場A座二層多功 能 廳 舉 行 。 本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 至 本 公 司 網 站 www.e-chinalife.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可在本公司網站按下相關標題網頁以閱覽本次公司通訊文件或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽

有關文件。

如 閣下欲索取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥背面的申請表格 (該表格亦可於上述網站下載)，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回

(如在香港郵寄；否則，請貼上適當的郵票)。請 閣下將申請表格寄回本公司H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 chinalife.ecom@computershare.com.hk

出於保護環境之目的，本公司強烈建議 閣下選擇以網上方式收取公司通訊文件。如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱 線 (852) 2919 2628，辦公時間為星期一至五 (香港公眾假期除外) 上午9時正至下午6時正。

中國人壽保險股份有限公司 謹啟

2 0 1 9 11 1

  1. 本函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統 (中央結算系統)，而他們已經透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望 收到公司通訊。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

+

CCS6844

CIAH_NRH +

Request Form

申請表格

To: China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company")

致： 中國人壽保險股份有限公司 (「本公司」)

(Stock Code: 2628)

(股份代號：2628)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.
    本人／我們希望收取一份英文印刷本

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.

本人／我們希望收取一份中文印刷本

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies.

本人／我們希望收取英文和中文印刷本各一份

Notes: 附註：

  1. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive Corporate Communications. Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統），而他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司， 希望收到公司通訊。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) an annual report; (b) an interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告；(b) 中期報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及 (f) 委任代表表格。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

Name(s) of Investor(s)#

Date

投資者姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

# You are required to fill in the details if you downloaded this Request Form from the Company's Website.



假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

CIAH-01112019-1(0)

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

-----------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
05:27aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Sh..
PU
04:52aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Reply Slip of Holders of H Shares
PU
04:42aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Form of Proxy of Holders of H Shares for use at the First..
PU
04:38aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2019
PU
10/29CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : 2019 Third Quarter Report (PDF)
PU
10/29China Life Insurance 3Q Net Profit Surges as Investment Income Recovers
DJ
10/29CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insurance Company..
PU
10/29CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Ass..
PU
10/29CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : 2019 Third Quarter Report
PU
10/23CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement - Election of Employee Representative Superv..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 578 B
EBIT 2019 68 644 M
Net income 2019 56 908 M
Finance 2019 697 B
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 809 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,72  CNY
Last Close Price 18,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED21.52%114 678
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.32.02%234 307
AIA GROUP LIMITED18.00%117 860
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.21.53%40 889
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.98%37 171
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.63.51%17 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group