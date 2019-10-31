China Life Insurance : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

China Life Insurance Company Limited

中 國 人 壽 保 險 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 2628)

(股份代號: 2628)

1 November 2019

Dear Investors(1),

China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") - Notice of publication of the Notice in relation to the First Extraordinary General Meeting 2019 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Multi-function Hall, 2/F, Block A, China Life Plaza, 16 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, China. The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.e-chinalife.comand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

If you would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the attached Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) and return the same to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, using the mailing label provided (if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Company's H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to chinalife.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

For the purpose of environmental protection, the Company strongly recommends you to select the website version. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2919 2628 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

China Life Insurance Company Limited

This letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the attached Request Form.

各位投資者(1)：

中國人壽保險股份有限公司 (「本公司」) - 有關 2019 年第一次臨時股東大會通告 (「本次公司通訊文件」) 之發佈通知

本公司之臨時股東大會將於2019年12月19日（星期四）上午9時正假座中國北京市西城區金融大街16號中國人壽廣場A座二層多功 能 廳 舉 行 。 本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 至 本 公 司 網 站 www.e-chinalife.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可在本公司網站按下相關標題網頁以閱覽本次公司通訊文件或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽

有關文件。

如 閣下欲索取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥背面的申請表格 (該表格亦可於上述網站下載)，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回

(如在香港郵寄；否則，請貼上適當的郵票)。請 閣下將申請表格寄回本公司H股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 chinalife.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

出於保護環境之目的，本公司強烈建議 閣下選擇以網上方式收取公司通訊文件。如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱 線 (852) 2919 2628，辦公時間為星期一至五 (香港公眾假期除外) 上午9時正至下午6時正。

中國人壽保險股份有限公司 謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 11 月 1 日