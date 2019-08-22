Log in
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(601628)
China Life Insurance : 1st Half Net Profit More Than Doubles on Year

08/22/2019 | 06:11am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (2628.HK) said Thursday that net profit for the first half of the year more than doubled on the back of rapid growth in both premiums earned and investment income.

Net profit for China's largest life insurer by premiums grew to 37.60 billion Chinese yuan ($5.32 billion) from CNY16.42 billion in the same period last year. Total revenue for the period rose 12% to CNY448.22 billion.

Net premiums earned over the period grew 3.5% to CNY361.30 billion. Investment income rose 9.4% while gross investment yield was 2 percentage points higher on year at 5.78%, the insurer said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY -0.45% 28.91 End-of-day quote.41.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.33% 7.094 Delayed Quote.2.95%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 601 B
EBIT 2019 52 580 M
Net income 2019 37 493 M
Finance 2019 659 B
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 808 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,43  CNY
Last Close Price 29,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Ping Miao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Hong Yang Operating Director
Ruan Qi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.29%102 993
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.38%206 295
AIA GROUP LTD19.23%118 910
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.35.70%46 376
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.58%37 250
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD--.--%14 992
