China Life Insurance : 1st Half Net Profit More Than Doubles on Year

By Yifan Wang

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (2628.HK) said Thursday that net profit for the first half of the year more than doubled on the back of rapid growth in both premiums earned and investment income.

Net profit for China's largest life insurer by premiums grew to 37.60 billion Chinese yuan ($5.32 billion) from CNY16.42 billion in the same period last year. Total revenue for the period rose 12% to CNY448.22 billion.

Net premiums earned over the period grew 3.5% to CNY361.30 billion. Investment income rose 9.4% while gross investment yield was 2 percentage points higher on year at 5.78%, the insurer said.

