China Life Insurance : 2018 Net Profit Falls to CNY11.4 Billion

BEIJING--China Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday its 2018 net profit declined 64.7% to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), due to lower investment income amid the rout in Chinese financial markets.

China's largest life insurance company by premiums said its net premium income rose 5% from a year earlier to 532.02 billion yuan.

However, the decline in China's equities market weighed on the insurer's gross investment yield, which fell to 3.29% in 2018 from 5.16% a year earlier. Gross investment income dropped 30% to 95.15 billion yuan last year, the company said.

China Life's comprehensive solvency ratio also declined last year, hitting 250.56% versus 277.65% in 2017.

