CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(601628)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Life Insurance : 2018 Net Profit Falls to CNY11.4 Billion

0
03/27/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

BEIJING--China Life Insurance Co. said Wednesday its 2018 net profit declined 64.7% to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), due to lower investment income amid the rout in Chinese financial markets.

China's largest life insurance company by premiums said its net premium income rose 5% from a year earlier to 532.02 billion yuan.

However, the decline in China's equities market weighed on the insurer's gross investment yield, which fell to 3.29% in 2018 from 5.16% a year earlier. Gross investment income dropped 30% to 95.15 billion yuan last year, the company said.

China Life's comprehensive solvency ratio also declined last year, hitting 250.56% versus 277.65% in 2017.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 575 B
EBIT 2018 37 890 M
Net income 2018 21 775 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 34,89
P/E ratio 2019 21,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 689 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Ping Miao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Hong Yang Operating Director
Ruan Qi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY31.93%102 607
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY29.57%197 771
AIA GROUP LTD18.08%116 434
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD5.20%53 878
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.17.20%42 203
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%17 716
