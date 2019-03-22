Log in
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(601628)
China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF BONDS FOR CAPITAL REPLENISHMENT

03/22/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF

BONDS FOR CAPITAL REPLENISHMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") dated 14 January 2019 and 6 March 2019 in relation to the approvals received by the Company from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China in respect of the Company's issuance of bonds for capital replenishment with a size of not exceeding RMB35 billion.

On 20 March 2019, the Company issued the bonds for capital replenishment (the "Bond") in the national inter-bank bond market in a principal amount of RMB35 billion, and completed the issuance on 22 March 2019. The Bond has 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon rate of 4.28% per annum. The Company has a conditional right to redeem the bonds at the end of the fifth year.

The proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will be used to replenish the Company's capital so as to enhance its solvency according to applicable laws and approvals from regulatory authorities.

By Order of the Board

China Life Insurance Company Limited

Heng Victor Ja Wei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Wang Bin, Su Hengxuan, Xu Haifeng

Non-executive Directors:

Yuan Changqing, Liu Huimin, Yin Zhaojun

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Chang Tso Tung Stephen, Robinson Drake Pike,

Tang Xin, Leung Oi-Sie Elsie

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:34:01 UTC
