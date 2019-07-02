China Life Insurance : Monthly Return of equity issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June,2019
07/02/2019 | 03:38am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/06/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Date Submitted
02/07/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
601628
(Shanghai
Stock
Description :
A Shares
(1) Stock code :
Exchange)
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
20,823,530,000
1.00
20,823,530,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
20,823,530,000
1.00
20,823,530,000
(2) Stock code :
02628
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
7,441,175,000
1.00
7,441,175,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
7,441,175,000
1.00
7,441,175,000
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
28,264,705,000
(RMB)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1) A Shares
(2) H Shares
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
20,823,530,000
7,441,175,000
Nil
Nil
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of
the month
20,823,530,000
7,441,175,000
Nil
Nil
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
2.
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
3.
Nil
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
N/A
of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:37:04 UTC
Latest news on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Sales 2019
607 B
EBIT 2019
44 232 M
Net income 2019
39 755 M
Finance 2019
657 B
Yield 2019
1,82%
P/E ratio 2019
23,6x
P/E ratio 2020
21,9x
EV / Sales2019
0,32x
EV / Sales2020
0,25x
Capitalization
850 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
25,9 CNY
Last Close Price
29,8 CNY
Spread / Highest target
25,8%
Spread / Average Target
-12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-42,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.