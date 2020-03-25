Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Life Insurance Company Limited    601628   CNE000001Q93

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(601628)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Life Insurance : Net Profit Surged in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:31am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Life Insurance Co. said its net profit soared last year, supported by fair-value gains, higher premiums and lower expenses.

Net profit for 2019 was 58.29 billion yuan ($8.25 billion), compared with CNY11.40 billion a year earlier, the insurer said Wednesday.

Net premiums earned rose 5.3% to CNY560.28 billion, while investment income increased 12% to CNY139.92 billion, it said.

The company also made a fair-value gain of CNY19.25 billion, compared with a loss in 2018.

For 2020, China Life said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect its business in the short term.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 5.20% 14.16 End-of-day quote.0.57%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 5.80% 27 End-of-day quote.-26.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
05:31aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Net Profit Surged in 2019
DJ
03/20CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/19CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement-Collection of Questions for 2019 Annual Resu..
PU
03/12CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
03/02CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Monthly Return of equity issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
02/20CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement - Resolutions Passed at the First Extraordin..
PU
02/18CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
02/17CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement - Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends
PU
02/14CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Indicative Announcement - Approval by the CBIRC of Gratui..
PU
01/19CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement - Estimated Profit Increase For The Year 201..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 569 B
EBIT 2019 61 337 M
Net income 2019 57 597 M
Finance 2019 695 B
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 6,34x
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales2019 -0,12x
EV / Sales2020 -0,14x
Capitalization 627 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,61  CNY
Last Close Price 12,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Yuzeng Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Peng Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ming Guang Li Secretary, Executive Director, Chief Actuary & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-26.81%88 835
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.1.10%175 668
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.16%99 289
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.57%88 835
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-28.12%32 164
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.88%29 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group