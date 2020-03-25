China Life Insurance : Net Profit Surged in 2019

By Yifan Wang



China Life Insurance Co. said its net profit soared last year, supported by fair-value gains, higher premiums and lower expenses.

Net profit for 2019 was 58.29 billion yuan ($8.25 billion), compared with CNY11.40 billion a year earlier, the insurer said Wednesday.

Net premiums earned rose 5.3% to CNY560.28 billion, while investment income increased 12% to CNY139.92 billion, it said.

The company also made a fair-value gain of CNY19.25 billion, compared with a loss in 2018.

For 2020, China Life said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect its business in the short term.

