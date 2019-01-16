China Life Insurance : Sponsored ADR Class H Up 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data Talk

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H (LFC) is currently at $11.74, up $0.56, or 5.01%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 29, 2018 when it closed at $11.84

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 1, 2017 when it rose 5.7%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.4% over this period

-- Best two-day stretch since the two days ending April 14, 2016 when it rose 8.5%

-- Up 11.92% month-to-date

-- Up 11.92% year-to-date

-- Up 17.99% from its 52 week closing low of $9.95 on Oct. 29, 2018

-- Traded as high as $11.76; highest intraday level since Aug. 29, 2018 when it hit $11.86

-- Up 5.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2017 when it rose as much as 7.08%

All data as of 10:31:12 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet