Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Life Insurance Company    601628   CNE000001Q93

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY (601628)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Life Insurance : Sponsored ADR Class H Up 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:57am EST

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H (LFC) is currently at $11.74, up $0.56, or 5.01%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 29, 2018 when it closed at $11.84

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 1, 2017 when it rose 5.7%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 8.4% over this period

-- Best two-day stretch since the two days ending April 14, 2016 when it rose 8.5%

-- Up 11.92% month-to-date

-- Up 11.92% year-to-date

-- Up 17.99% from its 52 week closing low of $9.95 on Oct. 29, 2018

-- Traded as high as $11.76; highest intraday level since Aug. 29, 2018 when it hit $11.86

-- Up 5.23% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2017 when it rose as much as 7.08%

All data as of 10:31:12 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
10:57aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Sponsored ADR Class H Up 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent ..
DJ
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : to form partnership for aviation projects
AQ
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Summary of solvency quarterly report (third quarter of 20..
PU
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : 2018 Third Quarter Report (PDF)
PU
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : 3Q Net Profit Down 76.4% On Year to CNY3.45 Billion
DJ
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Alibaba and other China heavyweights eye Turkey assets af..
RE
2018ALIBABA AND OTHER CHINA HEAVYWEIGHTS : sources
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip, Though Nikkei Stays Above Water
DJ
2018CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : First-Half Net Profit Up 34.2% on Year to CNY16.42 Billio..
DJ
2018DATA DUMP : China sees surge in personal information up for sale
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 572 B
EBIT 2018 39 536 M
Net income 2018 32 387 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 18,09
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 528 B
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Xuan Su President, CEO & Executive Director
Ping Miao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Wang Chairman
Hong Yang Operating Director
Ruan Qi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY0.39%78 146
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY4.44%157 018
AIA GROUP LTD7.08%103 374
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD6.79%54 785
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.0.00%34 228
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%17 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.