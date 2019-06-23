Log in
China Life Insurance : to Increase Stake in Wonders Information to 15% From 10%

0
06/23/2019 | 09:59pm EDT

By Martin Mou

China Life Insurance Co is planning to increase its stake in Wonders Information Co to 15% from 10% for CNY794.2 million ($115.6 million).

After the acquisition, China Life will become the largest shareholder in the software and information technology services company, Wonders Information said in a filing Monday.

China Life which currently owns a 10% stake in Wonders Information acquired the additional stake from Shanghai Wanhao Investment, the filing said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY -0.42% 28.26 End-of-day quote.38.60%
WONDERS INFORMATION CO LTD End-of-day quote.
