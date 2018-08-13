China Literature to Buy New Classics Media From Management, Tencent

By Michael Dabaie

China Literature said Monday it would acquire New Classics Media in a cash and stock deal valuing the television, web and film producer at 15.5 billion yuan, or about $2.3 billion.

Under the deal, online literature platform China Literature will acquire 100% of the share capital of NCM from certain members of NCM's senior management team and Tencent Holdings.

The current management of New Classics will continue to oversee the TV series, web series and film production.

China Literature said it will fund the transaction with CNY5.1 billion in cash and CNY10.4 billion in stock. At closing, management of New Classics will receive approximately 40% of their consideration, with the balance being deferred and subject to future performance earn-out.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com