China LNG : (1) REASSIGNMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

09/02/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LNG GROUP LIMITED

中國天然氣集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 931)

    1. REASSIGNMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER;
  2. APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China LNG Group Limited (the "Company") announces the following changes with effect from 2 September 2019:

  1. Mr. Feng's position of Chief Financial Officer of the Group has been reassigned to Finance General Manager PRC Operation; and
  2. Mr. Lam has been appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Lam Yu Yeung ("Mr. Lam") from the post of Accountant to Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Group from 2 September 2019 and Mr. Feng Yang ("Mr. Feng") is to concentrate entirely on the Group LNG business in the PRC from 2 September 2019 that he no longer acts as Chief Financial Officer of the Group but to take up the position of Finance General Manager of 港能集團 the fully owned holding company of the Group LNG operation in the PRC.

Mr. Lam, aged 30, joins the Group on 18 February 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Purdue University in the United States and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lam has over 6 years of experience in the field of accounting, auditing, taxation and secretarial services.

1

The Board expresses its warm welcome to Mr. Lam on his appointment.

By Order of the Board

China LNG Group Limited

Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Kan Che Kin, Billy Albert, Mr. Li Kai Yien, Arthur Albert and Mr. Lam Yu Yeung; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Lam, Lee G. and Mr. Simon Murray; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Li Yao, Mr. Li Siu Yui, Mr. Chow Ching Ning and Mr. Lam Lum Lee.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

China LNG Group Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:04:03 UTC
