China lnternational Travel Service : International Travel Service Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Hurts Sales

By Martin Mou



China International Travel Service Corp. said Wednesday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter, as a slump in visitor numbers decimated sales at its tax-free shops.

The company posted a net loss of 120.1 million yuan ($17.0 million), compared with a net profit of CNY2.31 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Revenue dropped 44% to CNY7.64 billion.

For 2019, net profit rose 50% to CNY4.63 billion as revenue grew 2.0% to CNY47.97 billion and gross profit margin improved at its tax-free shops, the Chinese tourism company said in a separate statement.

The company said it plans to ramp up online sales, in a bid to offset the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com