MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China lnternational Travel Service Corporation Limited    601888

CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPO

(601888)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

China lnternational Travel Service : International Travel Service Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Hurts Sales

04/22/2020 | 04:49am EDT

By Martin Mou

China International Travel Service Corp. said Wednesday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter, as a slump in visitor numbers decimated sales at its tax-free shops.

The company posted a net loss of 120.1 million yuan ($17.0 million), compared with a net profit of CNY2.31 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Revenue dropped 44% to CNY7.64 billion.

For 2019, net profit rose 50% to CNY4.63 billion as revenue grew 2.0% to CNY47.97 billion and gross profit margin improved at its tax-free shops, the Chinese tourism company said in a separate statement.

The company said it plans to ramp up online sales, in a bid to offset the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 46 888 M
EBIT 2019 7 502 M
Net income 2019 4 695 M
Finance 2019 14 254 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 34,2x
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China lnternational Travel Service Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 99,92  CNY
Last Close Price 82,22  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Peng Director
Feng Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Xian Jun Chen Director
Yan Liu Independent Director
Bin Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.93%22 636
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND0.00%26 585
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-6.66%18 273
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-1.26%18 123
GROUPE ADP-50.97%9 286
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-2.37%8 169
