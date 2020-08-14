China Logistics Property : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
08/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT
China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd
中 國 物 流 資 產 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1589)
POLL RESULTS OF
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM held on 14 August 2020 was duly passed by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular of China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020 in relation to the proposed issue of US$100,000,000 6.95% convertible bonds of the Company (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular, unless the context otherwise requires.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 14 August 2020 (the "EGM") was duly passed by way of poll. The poll results of the EGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolution
Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))
For
Against
"THAT:
2,356,628,258
12,500
(99.999470%)
(0.000530%)
(a) the Subscription Agreement entered into between
the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the
Purchaser in relation to the subscription for the
Bonds in the principal amount of US$100,000,000,
a copy of the Subscription Agreement having been
produced to the Meeting marked "A" and signed
by the chairman of the Meeting for identification
purpose, and the transactions contemplated
thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed
and ratified;
Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))
Ordinary Resolution
ForAgainst
the issue by the Company of the Bonds in the principal amount of US$100,000,000 at an Initial Conversion Price of HK$3.19 per Share (subject to adjustments) pursuant to the Subscription Agreement be and are hereby approved;
the Directors be and are hereby granted a specific mandate to allot and issue the Conversion Shares upon the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Bonds; and
each of the Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and sign, ratify or execute all such documents and take all such steps as the Director in his/her discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement, give effect to or in connection with the Subscription Agreement, the issue of the Bonds, the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares and any of the transactions contemplated thereunder."
Notes:
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the voting of the resolution proposed at the EGM had been taken by poll. The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares voted by the shareholders at the EGM in person or by proxy.
As a majority of the votes was cast in favour of the ordinary resolution, the ordinary resolution was duly passed.
The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the EGM: 3,236,548,917 shares.
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the ordinary resolution at the EGM: 3,236,548,917 shares.
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules: Nil.
The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM: Nil.
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution at the EGM.
The Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
By order of the Board
China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd
Li Shifa
Chairman
PRC, 14 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Shifa, Mr. Wu Guolin, Ms. Li Huifang, Mr. Chen Runfu, Mr. Cheuk Shun Wah, Ms. Shi Lianghua and Mr. Xie Xiangdong are the executive directors, Mr. Huang Xufeng, Ms. Li Qing and Mr. Fu Bing are the non-executive directors, and Mr. Guo Jingbin, Mr. Fung Ching Simon, Mr. Wang Tianye, Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick and Mr. Chen Yaomin are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
