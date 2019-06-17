China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 15 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 龍 天 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1863)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 15 JUNE 2019
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 15 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM have been duly approved by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial
|
357,277,125
|
0
|
|
statements and the report of the Directors and the auditor of
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To re-elect Mr. Jiang Shisheng as an executive Director of
|
357,277,125
|
0
|
|
the Company;
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-elect Mr. Lau Chun Pong as an independent non-
|
357,089,125
|
188,000
|
|
executive Director of the Company;
|
99.95%
|
0.05%
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors'
|
357,277,125
|
0
|
|
remuneration;
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED as the
|
357,277,125
|
0
|
|
auditor of the Company and authorise the board of Directors
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
to fix their remuneration;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
A.
|
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the
|
351,218,000
|
6,059,125
|
|
|
directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with
|
98.30%
|
1.70%
|
|
|
the additional ordinary shares of the Company not
|
|
|
|
|
exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of
|
|
|
|
|
the Company;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.
|
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the
|
357,277,125
|
0
|
|
|
directors of the Company to repurchase shares not
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of
|
|
|
|
|
the Company;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C.
|
To extend the general and unconditional mandate
|
351,218,000
|
6,059,125
|
|
|
granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot
|
98.30%
|
1.70%
|
|
|
and deal with additional shares of the Company under
|
|
|
|
|
resolution numbered 6A to include the number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company repurchased pursuant to the general
|
|
|
|
|
and unconditional mandate to repurchase shares under
|
|
|
|
|
resolution numbered 6B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As not less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
C. K. LUI & Company was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of votetaking. As at the date of the AGM, the Company had 852,612,470 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
Please note that the trading of shares of the Company has been suspended since 14 February 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice.
By order of the Board
China Longevity Group Company Limited
Lin Shengxiong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Shengxiong, Mr. Huang Wanneng and Mr. Jiang Shisheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chun Pong, Mr. Lu Jiayu and Ms. Jiang Ping.
