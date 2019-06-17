Log in
CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD

(1863)
China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 15 June 2019

06/17/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 龍 天 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 15 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM have been duly approved by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial

357,277,125

0

statements and the report of the Directors and the auditor of

100.00%

0.00%

the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2.

To re-elect Mr. Jiang Shisheng as an executive Director of

357,277,125

0

the Company;

100.00%

0.00%

3.

To re-elect Mr. Lau Chun Pong as an independent non-

357,089,125

188,000

executive Director of the Company;

99.95%

0.05%

4.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors'

357,277,125

0

remuneration;

100.00%

0.00%

5.

To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED as the

357,277,125

0

auditor of the Company and authorise the board of Directors

100.00%

0.00%

to fix their remuneration;

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

6.

A.

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

351,218,000

6,059,125

directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with

98.30%

1.70%

the additional ordinary shares of the Company not

exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of

the Company;

B.

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

357,277,125

0

directors of the Company to repurchase shares not

100.00%

0.00%

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of

the Company;

C.

To extend the general and unconditional mandate

351,218,000

6,059,125

granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot

98.30%

1.70%

and deal with additional shares of the Company under

resolution numbered 6A to include the number of shares

of the Company repurchased pursuant to the general

and unconditional mandate to repurchase shares under

resolution numbered 6B.

As not less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

C. K. LUI & Company was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of votetaking. As at the date of the AGM, the Company had 852,612,470 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

Please note that the trading of shares of the Company has been suspended since 14 February 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

China Longevity Group Company Limited

Lin Shengxiong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Shengxiong, Mr. Huang Wanneng and Mr. Jiang Shisheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chun Pong, Mr. Lu Jiayu and Ms. Jiang Ping.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:13:12 UTC
