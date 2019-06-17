China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 15 June 2019

auditor of the Company and authorise the board of Directors

To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED as the

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors'

To re-elect Mr. Lau Chun Pong as an independent non-

To re-elect Mr. Jiang Shisheng as an executive Director of

the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;

statements and the report of the Directors and the auditor of

To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 15 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM have been duly approved by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") issued by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context requires otherwise.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 6. A. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the 351,218,000 6,059,125 directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with 98.30% 1.70% the additional ordinary shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company; B. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the 357,277,125 0 directors of the Company to repurchase shares not 100.00% 0.00% exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company; C. To extend the general and unconditional mandate 351,218,000 6,059,125 granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot 98.30% 1.70% and deal with additional shares of the Company under resolution numbered 6A to include the number of shares of the Company repurchased pursuant to the general and unconditional mandate to repurchase shares under resolution numbered 6B.

As not less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

C. K. LUI & Company was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of votetaking. As at the date of the AGM, the Company had 852,612,470 Shares in issue, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

Please note that the trading of shares of the Company has been suspended since 14 February 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

China Longevity Group Company Limited

Lin Shengxiong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Shengxiong, Mr. Huang Wanneng and Mr. Jiang Shisheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chun Pong, Mr. Lu Jiayu and Ms. Jiang Ping.

