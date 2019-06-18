China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 龍 天 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 June 2014, 18 September 2017, 1 August 2018, 26 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 11 December 2018, 11 February 2019 and 30 April 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The shares of the Company have been suspended from trading on the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") since 14 February 2013.

Under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the Company's listing if the company fails to resume trading in its shares on or before 31 July 2019.

Pursuant to the Guidance Letter (GL95-18) of the Stock Exchange, the Stock Exchange would discuss with the SFC before exercising its right to delist an issuer suspended under Rule 8 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules.

On 13 June 2019, the Board received a letter from The Stock Exchange of even date stating that after consultation with the SFC, the Stock Exchange confirmed that it will, until further notice, withhold exercising its right to delist the Company under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) should the trading in the Company's securities remain suspended on 31 July 2019.

