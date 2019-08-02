China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ʕ਷Ꮂ˂ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 June 2014, 18 September 2017, 1 August 2018, 26 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 11 December 2018, 11 February 2019, 30 April 2019 and 18 June 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board would like to update the shareholders of the Company that the Company is financially healthy and will continue to focus on the research and development of new materials and products.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The shares of the Company have been suspended from trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") since 14 February 2013.

As previously provided under the Company's announcement on 18 June 2019, the Stock Exchange has confirmed that it will, until further notice, withhold exercising its right to delist the Company under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) should the trading in the Company's securities remain suspended on 31 July 2019.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not received any notice from the Stock Exchange stating that it is proceeding to delist the Company.

THE REGULATORY CONCERNS OF THE SFC

The Board is given to understand that, as of the date of this announcement, the SFC is still considering the Company's proposal to resolve the matter and resume trading in the shares in the Company, and no adverse comments thereon have been received from the SFC.

Further announcements will be made from time to time to keep the Shareholders updated with the latest development.

Trading of shares of the Company has been suspended since 14 February 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice.

