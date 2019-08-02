Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Longevity Group Co Ltd    1863   KYG2133P1037

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD

(1863)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Longevity : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ʕ਷Ꮂ˂ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1863)

UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Longevity Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 June 2014, 18 September 2017, 1 August 2018, 26 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 11 December 2018, 11 February 2019, 30 April 2019 and 18 June 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board would like to update the shareholders of the Company that the Company is financially healthy and will continue to focus on the research and development of new materials and products.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The shares of the Company have been suspended from trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") since 14 February 2013.

As previously provided under the Company's announcement on 18 June 2019, the Stock Exchange has confirmed that it will, until further notice, withhold exercising its right to delist the Company under Rule 6.01A(2)(b)(ii) should the trading in the Company's securities remain suspended on 31 July 2019.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not received any notice from the Stock Exchange stating that it is proceeding to delist the Company.

THE REGULATORY CONCERNS OF THE SFC

The Board is given to understand that, as of the date of this announcement, the SFC is still considering the Company's proposal to resolve the matter and resume trading in the shares in the Company, and no adverse comments thereon have been received from the SFC.

Further announcements will be made from time to time to keep the Shareholders updated with the latest development.

Trading of shares of the Company has been suspended since 14 February 2013 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

China Longevity Group Company Limited

Lin Shengxiong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Shengxiong, Mr. Huang Wanneng and Mr. Jiang Shisheng, and three independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chun Pong, Mr. Lu Jiayu and Ms. Jiang Ping.

Disclaimer

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO L
11:20aCHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
06/18CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
06/17CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General..
PU
04/30CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
2018CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
2018CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Pla..
PU
2018CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
2018CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Transitional Arrangements for the ..
PU
2018CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General..
PU
2017CHINA LONGEVITY : Announcements and Notices - Update on Suspension of Trading
PU
More news
Chart CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Longevity Group Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Xiong Lin Chairman
Yiu Wah Chow Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Shi Sheng Jiang Executive Director & Head-Group Technology
Wan Neng Huang Executive Director
Chun Pong Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LONGEVITY GROUP CO LTD0.00%0
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 558
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 531
TONGKUN GROUP CO LTD35.25%3 492
TEIJIN LTD9.49%3 334
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO LTD--.--%3 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group