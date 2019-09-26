Log in
China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF GREEN ULTRA SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES (POVERTY ALLEVIATION)

09/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF GREEN ULTRA SHORT-TERM

DEBENTURES (POVERTY ALLEVIATION)

The announcement is made by China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the circular and the notice of 2017 annual general meeting of the Company dated 9 April 2018 in relation to, among others, the issuance of debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 25 May 2018 on the poll results of the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company in relation to the approval of the issuance of debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises by the shareholders of the Company.

The Company has completed the issuance of green ultra short-term debentures (poverty alleviation) (the "Green Ultra Short-termDebentures (Poverty Alleviation)") on 26 September 2019. The aggregate issuance amount of the Green Ultra Short-term Debentures (Poverty Alleviation) was RMB500 million with a term of 270 days, nominal value per unit of RMB100 and coupon rate of 2.6%. The interest shall be accrued from 26 September 2019.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited was the lead underwriter for the public offering of the Green Ultra Short-term Debentures (Poverty Alleviation). The proceeds raised from the Green Ultra Short-term Debentures (Poverty Alleviation) will be mainly used for repayment of the bank loans of the wind power project of Longyuan Guizhou Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd. in Weining County, Guizhou Province, a national-levelpoverty-stricken county, and the borrowings of the wind power company of the issuer, so as to further improve the financing structure of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation, or solicitation or inducement of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any of short-term debentures or other securities of the Company, nor is this announcement distributed to invite offers for any securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Jia Nansong

Vice President, Board Secretary and

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jia Yanbing and Mr. Huang Qun; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Luan Baoxing and Mr. Yang Xiangbin; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:52:13 UTC
