China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF MID-TERM NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF MID-TERM NOTES

The announcement is made by China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the circular and the notice of 2017 annual general meeting of the Company dated 9 April 2018 in relation to, among others, the issuance of debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 25 May 2018 on the voting results of the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company in relation to the approval of the issuance of debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises by the shareholders of the Company.

The Company completed the issuance of mid-term notes of the Company (the "Mid-TermNotes") on 26 September 2019. The aggregate issuance amount of the Mid-term Notes was RMB2 billion with a term of 3 years, nominal value per unit of RMB100 and coupon rate of 3.52%. Interest shall be accrued from 26 September 2019.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and Agricultural Bank of China Limited are the lead underwriters for the public offering of the Mid-term Notes. The proceeds raised from the Mid-term Notes will be mainly used for repayment of the Company's matured bonds and borrowings from financial institutions so as to further improve the financing structure of the Company.