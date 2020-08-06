China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020
08/06/2020 | 10:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT
POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020
The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2020 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,483,402 MWh, representing an increase of 3.30% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 14.26%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 25.38% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 39.86%. As of 31 July 2020, the total power generation of the Group for 2020 amounted to 30,408,819 MWh, representing an increase of 2.51% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 7.02%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 15.31%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 31.09%.
Details of the power generation of the Group for July 2020 are set out as follows (unit: MWh):
Year-on-year
Total power
percentage
Power
Power
Year-on-year
generation
change for
generation for
generation for
percentage
Total power
for the
total annual
Business segments and
July
July
change for
generation for
corresponding
power
regional distribution
2020
2019
July
2020
period of 2019
generation
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
Wind power business
2,809,339
2,458,776
14.26
25,581,696
23,903,902
7.02
Including: Heilongjiang
100,521
108,852
-7.65
1,642,571
1,665,975
-1.40
Jilin
42,280
47,166
-10.36
661,768
656,183
0.85
Liaoning
116,834
132,335
-11.71
1,379,790
1,447,178
-4.66
Inner Mongolia
302,461
301,112
0.45
3,521,054
3,473,630
1.37
Jiangsu inland
139,305
118,540
17.52
1,422,869
1,215,490
17.06
Jiangsu offshore
207,399
205,399
0.97
1,808,121
1,410,685
28.17
Zhejiang
30,866
29,035
6.31
216,711
192,473
12.59
Fujian
198,156
161,959
22.35
1,368,047
1,110,263
23.22
Hainan
5,580
10,434
-46.52
65,196
56,054
16.31
Gansu
213,195
196,764
8.35
1,587,678
1,491,909
6.42
Xinjiang
316,660
312,771
1.24
2,102,140
2,106,014
-0.18
Hebei
97,569
98,300
-0.74
1,426,269
1,402,979
1.66
Yunnan
197,314
90,134
118.91
1,615,644
1,609,897
0.36
Anhui
95,545
81,559
17.15
981,169
756,160
29.76
Shandong
48,174
35,823
34.48
523,322
474,430
10.31
Tianjin
17,650
22,269
-20.74
218,007
242,937
-10.26
Shanxi
68,771
88,066
-21.91
940,302
957,937
-1.84
Ningxia
133,186
88,347
50.75
876,094
797,344
9.88
Guizhou
142,826
73,577
94.12
977,877
896,058
9.13
Shaanxi
69,944
57,051
22.60
505,993
445,997
13.45
Tibet
530
658
-19.45
8,569
11,495
-25.45
Chongqing
56,504
41,014
37.77
278,313
267,067
4.21
Shanghai
6,066
7,840
-22.63
66,941
62,302
7.45
Guangdong
21,141
18,963
11.49
151,216
138,358
9.29
Hunan
27,030
19,185
40.89
166,720
133,500
24.88
Guangxi
23,986
10,294
133.01
208,185
165,985
25.42
Jiangxi
43,257
6,859
530.66
205,906
53,648
283.81
Hubei
7,372
6,678
10.39
58,270
61,048
-4.55
Qinghai
7,405
45,346
Canada
11,610
10,619
9.33
158,289
161,203
-1.81
South Africa
60,202
77,173
-21.99
393,318
439,703
-10.55
Coal power business
642,946
861,678
-25.38
4,608,427
5,441,518
-15.31
Other renewable energy
business
31,117
51,739
-39.86
218,696
317,380
-31.09
Total
3,483,402
3,372,194
3.30
30,408,819
29,662,800
2.51
Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
By order of the Board
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*
Jia Nansong
Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 6 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jia Yanbing and Mr. Sun Jinbiao; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Yang Xiangbin and Mr. Zhang Xiaoliang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 14:03:09 UTC