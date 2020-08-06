Log in
China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

08/06/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2020 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,483,402 MWh, representing an increase of 3.30% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 14.26%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 25.38% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 39.86%. As of 31 July 2020, the total power generation of the Group for 2020 amounted to 30,408,819 MWh, representing an increase of 2.51% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 7.02%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 15.31%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 31.09%.

Details of the power generation of the Group for July 2020 are set out as follows (unit: MWh):

Year-on-year

Total power

percentage

Power

Power

Year-on-year

generation

change for

generation for

generation for

percentage

Total power

for the

total annual

Business segments and

July

July

change for

generation for

corresponding

power

regional distribution

2020

2019

July

2020

period of 2019

generation

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

Wind power business

2,809,339

2,458,776

14.26

25,581,696

23,903,902

7.02

Including: Heilongjiang

100,521

108,852

-7.65

1,642,571

1,665,975

-1.40

Jilin

42,280

47,166

-10.36

661,768

656,183

0.85

Liaoning

116,834

132,335

-11.71

1,379,790

1,447,178

-4.66

Inner Mongolia

302,461

301,112

0.45

3,521,054

3,473,630

1.37

Jiangsu inland

139,305

118,540

17.52

1,422,869

1,215,490

17.06

Jiangsu offshore

207,399

205,399

0.97

1,808,121

1,410,685

28.17

Zhejiang

30,866

29,035

6.31

216,711

192,473

12.59

Fujian

198,156

161,959

22.35

1,368,047

1,110,263

23.22

Hainan

5,580

10,434

-46.52

65,196

56,054

16.31

Gansu

213,195

196,764

8.35

1,587,678

1,491,909

6.42

Xinjiang

316,660

312,771

1.24

2,102,140

2,106,014

-0.18

Hebei

97,569

98,300

-0.74

1,426,269

1,402,979

1.66

Yunnan

197,314

90,134

118.91

1,615,644

1,609,897

0.36

Anhui

95,545

81,559

17.15

981,169

756,160

29.76

Shandong

48,174

35,823

34.48

523,322

474,430

10.31

Tianjin

17,650

22,269

-20.74

218,007

242,937

-10.26

Shanxi

68,771

88,066

-21.91

940,302

957,937

-1.84

Ningxia

133,186

88,347

50.75

876,094

797,344

9.88

Guizhou

142,826

73,577

94.12

977,877

896,058

9.13

Shaanxi

69,944

57,051

22.60

505,993

445,997

13.45

Tibet

530

658

-19.45

8,569

11,495

-25.45

Chongqing

56,504

41,014

37.77

278,313

267,067

4.21

Shanghai

6,066

7,840

-22.63

66,941

62,302

7.45

Guangdong

21,141

18,963

11.49

151,216

138,358

9.29

Hunan

27,030

19,185

40.89

166,720

133,500

24.88

Guangxi

23,986

10,294

133.01

208,185

165,985

25.42

Jiangxi

43,257

6,859

530.66

205,906

53,648

283.81

Hubei

7,372

6,678

10.39

58,270

61,048

-4.55

Qinghai

7,405

45,346

Canada

11,610

10,619

9.33

158,289

161,203

-1.81

South Africa

60,202

77,173

-21.99

393,318

439,703

-10.55

Coal power business

642,946

861,678

-25.38

4,608,427

5,441,518

-15.31

Other renewable energy

business

31,117

51,739

-39.86

218,696

317,380

-31.09

Total

3,483,402

3,372,194

3.30

30,408,819

29,662,800

2.51

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to two decimal places. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

By order of the Board

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited*

Jia Nansong

Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 6 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jia Yanbing and Mr. Sun Jinbiao; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jinhuan, Mr. Yang Xiangbin and Mr. Zhang Xiaoliang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Songyi, Mr. Meng Yan and Mr. Han Dechang.

Disclaimer

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 14:03:09 UTC
