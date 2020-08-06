China Longyuan Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

POWER GENERATION FOR JULY 2020

The announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited* (the "Company") announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for July 2020 on a consolidated basis amounted to 3,483,402 MWh, representing an increase of 3.30% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 14.26%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 25.38% and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 39.86%. As of 31 July 2020, the total power generation of the Group for 2020 amounted to 30,408,819 MWh, representing an increase of 2.51% compared with the corresponding period of 2019. In particular, the wind power generation registered an increase of 7.02%, the coal power generation registered a decrease of 15.31%, and other renewable energy power generation registered a decrease of 31.09%.